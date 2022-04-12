Citrine Informatics and LyondellBasell Collaborate to Accelerate Product Development - Citrine Informatics

LyondellBasell has entered a multi-year agreement with Citrine Informatics to leverage the Citrine Platform to create new AI-driven product development processes that complement the innovation process and enhance the time to market.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Citrine Informatics to utilize the Citrine Platform for Materials Informatics and artificial intelligence (AI)-guided product development.

LyondellBasell is a leader in the global chemical industry. In 2021, the company successfully launched and implemented the Citrine Platform resulting in the expansion of their collaboration with Citrine. The Citrine Platform enables users to become more agile in their approach to product development and gain additional insights into the end-to-end value chain, from raw materials to manufactured products.

Our collaborative relationship with Citrine is another step to significantly enhance our agility while continuing to be the trusted market leader our customers rely on,” says Anup Sharma, LyondellBasell’s senior vice president of Global Business Services.

With the Citrine Platform, LyondellBasell can more effectively unlock new value at the boundary of materials development and discrete product development.

The demands on chemicals and materials manufacturers to innovate faster, more efficiently, and more sustainably will continue to grow. LyondellBasell entered this collaboration with clear expectations to thrive among these existential challenges, and we are proud to be supporting this effort,” said Citrine Informatics CEO Greg Mulholland. “This multi-year agreement is testament to the strength of the Citrine Platform and the leadership position LyondellBasell holds in the industry.”

ABOUT LYONDELLBASELL

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company’s products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

ABOUT CITRINE INFORMATICS

Citrine Informatics is the award-winning materials informatics platform for data-driven materials and chemicals development. It won the 2017 World Materials Forum Start- up Challenge, the 2018 AI Breakthrough award as the “Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing,” and 2020-2021 Cleantech 100 honors. The Citrine Platform combines smart materials data infrastructure and AI, which accelerates development of cutting-edge materials, facilitates product portfolio optimization, and codifies research IP, enabling its reuse and preventing its loss. Citrine’s customers include Panasonic, Michelin, LANXESS, and some of the biggest and most respected names in the materials and chemicals industry in Asia, North America, and Europe.