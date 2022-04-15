Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Materials Analysis | Automotive Materials

Count On Tools Offers Low-Cost ACE KISS Bullet Nozzles for Leaded & Lead-Free Solder

Count On Tools, Inc. (COT), a leading provider of precision components and SMT spare parts, is pleased to offer long lasting, low cost ACE Bullet nozzles for the KISS range of selective soldering machines.

Related Stories

Image Credit: Count On Tools, Inc.

By utilizing superior steel alloys made in the USA, along with the latest precision machining technologies, Count On Tools is able to produce selective soldering nozzles that are more durable and last longer than those from the OEM, while still maintaining all of the original design properties.

The nozzles are available in all standards sizes from 3 mm (0.125") to 25 mm (1.0"). Count On Tools also provides identification marks that enable customers to easily identify lead nozzles from lead-free versions.

Additionally, Count On Tools offers custom selective solder nozzles based on specific application requirements. This includes special wave form sizes and extended or shortened lengths. Generally, these nozzles can be completed in 3-5 days with savings up to 50 percent less than OEM nozzles.

Being a one-stop shop, the company strives to offer the widest range of SMT nozzles and consumables as possible. All COT products are NEW and meet or exceed all OEM specifications. COT parts are a direct replacement, ultimately saving over buying directly from the OEM.

Count On Tools is a leading provider of precision machined components, SMT spare parts and Swiss-made hand tools, locally and globally. The company has won numerous awards for its quality products and service.

Count On Tools holds and maintains current ITAR registration, 07FFL, 02SOT, and a first-class Quality Management System. For assistance with SMT needs or quotes for in stock items, contact [email protected].

Source: http://www.cotinc.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Count On Tools, Inc.. (2022, April 15). Count On Tools Offers Low-Cost ACE KISS Bullet Nozzles for Leaded & Lead-Free Solder. AZoM. Retrieved on April 15, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58827.

  • MLA

    Count On Tools, Inc.. "Count On Tools Offers Low-Cost ACE KISS Bullet Nozzles for Leaded & Lead-Free Solder". AZoM. 15 April 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58827>.

  • Chicago

    Count On Tools, Inc.. "Count On Tools Offers Low-Cost ACE KISS Bullet Nozzles for Leaded & Lead-Free Solder". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58827. (accessed April 15, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Count On Tools, Inc.. 2022. Count On Tools Offers Low-Cost ACE KISS Bullet Nozzles for Leaded & Lead-Free Solder. AZoM, viewed 15 April 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58827.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

This article provides an overview of the materials that are used to produce photovoltaic cells for the production of renewable energy, as well as new research that proposes the use of novel materials.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »