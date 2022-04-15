Count On Tools Offers Low-Cost ACE KISS Bullet Nozzles for Leaded & Lead-Free Solder

Count On Tools, Inc. (COT), a leading provider of precision components and SMT spare parts, is pleased to offer long lasting, low cost ACE Bullet nozzles for the KISS range of selective soldering machines.

By utilizing superior steel alloys made in the USA, along with the latest precision machining technologies, Count On Tools is able to produce selective soldering nozzles that are more durable and last longer than those from the OEM, while still maintaining all of the original design properties.

The nozzles are available in all standards sizes from 3 mm (0.125") to 25 mm (1.0"). Count On Tools also provides identification marks that enable customers to easily identify lead nozzles from lead-free versions.

Additionally, Count On Tools offers custom selective solder nozzles based on specific application requirements. This includes special wave form sizes and extended or shortened lengths. Generally, these nozzles can be completed in 3-5 days with savings up to 50 percent less than OEM nozzles.

Being a one-stop shop, the company strives to offer the widest range of SMT nozzles and consumables as possible. All COT products are NEW and meet or exceed all OEM specifications. COT parts are a direct replacement, ultimately saving over buying directly from the OEM.

Count On Tools is a leading provider of precision machined components, SMT spare parts and Swiss-made hand tools, locally and globally. The company has won numerous awards for its quality products and service.

Count On Tools holds and maintains current ITAR registration, 07FFL, 02SOT, and a first-class Quality Management System. For assistance with SMT needs or quotes for in stock items, contact [email protected].

Source: http://www.cotinc.com/