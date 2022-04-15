Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

New Versatile Dew-Point Hygrometer Combines Moisture and Pressure Readings

The new Easidew Advanced Online Dew-Point Hygrometer from Michell Instruments measures dew point, moisture content and now also pressure. It features an easy-to-use touch screen interface for set up and operation.

Image Credit: Process Sensing Technologies (PST)

Michell developed the Easidew Advanced Online as a versatile, premium-performance hygrometer system. Incorporating the latest Michell ceramic metal-oxide technology, the hygrometer provides stable, reliable and repeatable trace moisture measurements.

Because pressure is such an important variable when measuring the dew point of a gas, the new hygrometer compensates for this with either a live pressure sensor input, or by using a fixed pressure input value. The Easidew Advanced Online can be used for any moisture measurement application, displaying data in °C or °F dew point, ppmV, lb/mmscf or g/m3 from -110 up to +20 °C (-166 up to +68 °F) at pressures up to 450 bar (6627 psi).

Additionally, the hygrometer also provides analog, digital and 4 user-configurable alarm outputs. As well as the 4-colour display, the hygrometer can be configured remotely via application software.

Regular maintenance and recalibration are essential to ensure on-going reliability and Michell customers have two options to achieve this with minimum disruption. The sensor exchange program is designed to eliminate process downtime: customers order a guaranteed, reconditioned sensor and, when this arrives, replace and return their old sensor.

Where traceability of calibration is needed, Michell offers a re-calibration service at one of their regional calibration laboratories.

The Easidew Advanced Online Hygrometer is suitable for a wide range of trace moisture measurement applications, such as: surgical and medical air; glove boxes; hydrogen refilling stations; pharmaceutical manufacturing; membrane and adsorption dryers – and many more.

