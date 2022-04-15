TERA-print / Chicago Innovation Award

It was announced that TERA-print has won the prestigious “Chicago Innovation Award” for best Technology in 2021.

Chicago Innovation has celebrated the most innovative new products and services in the Chicagoland area since 2002. This year’s contest included nearly 500 applications that came from a broad range of industries. TERA-print will celebrate this along with the other awardees by ringing the bell on the NASDAQ in New York City, NY later in 2022.

TERA-print – 2020 PRISM Award | Life Sciences Category

It was announced that TERA-print’s TERA-Fab E series technology won the coveted SPIE and Photonics Media sponsored Prism Award in the Life Sciences Category.

TERA-print is a nanotechnology company that is transforming how research is done today in many fields from biology and medicine to chemistry and physics. With its innovative TERA-Fab instrument, scientists can now unlock the power of nanoprinting like never before. A compact benchtop format and user-friendly interface make the E series tool attractive for researchers that need to prototype cutting-edge nanostructured devices in research areas such as microfluidics, sensing/biosensing, and many other photolithographic applications. Researchers from 7 countries on 3 continents are already using this instrument to tackle a multitude of scientific challenges and pave the way for future innovations.The PRISM Award is an annual international competition that honors new and innovative products on the market that utilize photonic-based technologies. The event was sponsored by SPIE and Photonics Media.