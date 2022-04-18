Laser Photonics CleantechTM Line Expanding – Coming Soon!

Laser Photonics Corp., a global leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning, announces the upcoming release of its new product at MRO Americas in Dallas, Texas on April 26-28, 2022.

Image Credit: Laser Photonics

New upgrades are on the move for the entire line of CleanTech™ Laser Cleaners and Blasters for roughing, conditioning, finishing applications for variety of major industries. Upgrades are covering full line of products from Class IV to Class I laser blaster cabinets and automatic laser cleaning equipment including robotic applications.

The CleanTech™ line provides a high performance, industrial-grade, fast, precise and incredibly productive laser cleaning tool. It minimizes chemical and abrasive usage in industrial environments to meet increasing compliance demands that have arisen from new requirements from OSHA, EPA and other regulatory organizations. It operates without using dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, or requiring expensive, complex cleanup procedures.

At MRO Americas, Laser Photonics will be presenting its latest, the world’s most powerful, 3,000 W Handheld Laser Blasting System. The 3 KW System will be released in stand-alone and integrated with chiller on one platform designs.

To inquire more about our new CleanTech™ products, contact our sales department at: [email protected].

Source: https://www.laserphotonics.com/