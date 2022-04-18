Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Photonics

Laser Photonics CleantechTM Line Expanding – Coming Soon!

Laser Photonics Corp., a global leading industrial company in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning, announces the upcoming release of its new product at MRO Americas in Dallas, Texas on April 26-28, 2022.

Image Credit: Laser Photonics

New upgrades are on the move for the entire line of CleanTech™ Laser Cleaners and Blasters for roughing, conditioning, finishing applications for variety of major industries. Upgrades are covering full line of products from Class IV to Class I laser blaster cabinets and automatic laser cleaning equipment including robotic applications.

The CleanTech™ line provides a high performance, industrial-grade, fast, precise and incredibly productive laser cleaning tool. It minimizes chemical and abrasive usage in industrial environments to meet increasing compliance demands that have arisen from new requirements from OSHA, EPA and other regulatory organizations. It operates without using dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, or requiring expensive, complex cleanup procedures.

At MRO Americas, Laser Photonics will be presenting its latest, the world’s most powerful, 3,000 W Handheld Laser Blasting System. The 3 KW System will be released in stand-alone and integrated with chiller on one platform designs.

To inquire more about our new CleanTech™ products, contact our sales department at: [email protected].

Source: https://www.laserphotonics.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laser Photonics. (2022, April 18). Laser Photonics CleantechTM Line Expanding – Coming Soon!. AZoM. Retrieved on April 18, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58840.

  • MLA

    Laser Photonics. "Laser Photonics CleantechTM Line Expanding – Coming Soon!". AZoM. 18 April 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58840>.

  • Chicago

    Laser Photonics. "Laser Photonics CleantechTM Line Expanding – Coming Soon!". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58840. (accessed April 18, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Laser Photonics. 2022. Laser Photonics CleantechTM Line Expanding – Coming Soon!. AZoM, viewed 18 April 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58840.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

This article provides an overview of the materials that are used to produce photovoltaic cells for the production of renewable energy, as well as new research that proposes the use of novel materials.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »