Posted in | News | Energy

How Have We Improved Wireless Power Transfer?

In an editorial recently published in the open-access journal Energies, researchers discussed the wireless power transfer technologies of the future.

Study: Advanced Wireless Power Transfer Technologies. Image Credit: ReVelStockArt/Shutterstock.com

Background

Wireless power transfer technology is a type of power delivery that does not require any metal-to-metal contact, making it ideal for practical applications. This technology has advanced significantly over the last decade, incorporating both near-field and far-field devices.

Related Stories

Capacitive power transfer, inductive power transfer, and microwave power transfer are the three types of power transfer based on energy-contained fields. Researchers are paying the most attention to inductive technology, which is maturing and becoming commercially viable.

About the Study

In this study, the authors focused on the most recent advances in wireless power transfer theory and practice, particularly in the case of real-world applications. Four papers were discussed. In the first paper, silicon and gallium nitride (GaN) devices were compared in low-power and wireless power transfer systems. In the second paper, a novel two-receiver-based topology was developed to facilitate the dynamic transfer of power for electric vehicles. In a dynamic system, numerous transmitters and one receiver were employed.

In the third paper, the researchers looked into the resonance mechanism of a 6.78 MHz resonant and wireless power transfer technology. As the power transfer excitation, a GaN high-electron-mobility transistor (HEMT) was used to create a high-frequency class-E amplifier. High-frequency circuits were used to develop a zero-voltage switching control. A prototype with over 80% transmission efficiency at a distance of 40 cm was presented, which opened up the possibility of supporting a variety of battery charging applications.

In the fourth paper, the metal object detecting technique was evaluated in inductive power transmission to avoid heating neighboring metal materials. The primary focus was to increase the performance characteristics of an inductive system by using inductance fluctuations to identify metal objects.

The team presented two new multi-layer detection coil layouts that had no blind spots. The effects of the trace width, detection layer, and coil turn number were also examined.

Observations

GaN HEMTs were found to offer benefits over conventional silicon devices based on their comparison. GaN devices, particularly in the high-frequency region up to MHz, had greater potential in terms of switching efficiency and capability. Meanwhile, the results also showed that the behavior of GaN devices must be carefully monitored under all operating conditions in order to fully exploit this benefit.

The received power fluctuated dramatically when a vehicle drives over the transmitters, which could have a major impact on charging performance. The results demonstrated that two receivers should be installed on the vehicle side wherein one could be installed in the front and the other one at the back. The total received power was found to be stable, with a variance of only 2.8%, which made it a very practical and amazing design.

The testing results were found to be very satisfactory, which demonstrated that demonstrating that the proposed metal object detecting technique could detect a one-cent coin in a variety of settings.

In conclusion, this study presented fresh research on wireless power transfer that may serve as recommendations for practical implementations.

More from AZoM: Application of Thermal Paste on Processor Chips

Source

Lu, F., Zhu, C., Advanced Wireless Power Transfer Technologies. Energies 15(9) 3131 (2022).

https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/15/9/3131

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Surbhi Jain

Written by

Surbhi Jain

Surbhi Jain is a freelance Technical writer based in Delhi, India. She holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Delhi and has participated in several scientific, cultural, and sports events. Her academic background is in Material Science research with a specialization in the development of optical devices and sensors. She has extensive experience in content writing, editing, experimental data analysis, and project management and has published 7 research papers in Scopus-indexed journals and filed 2 Indian patents based on her research work. She is passionate about reading, writing, research, and technology, and enjoys cooking, acting, gardening, and sports.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Jain, Surbhi. (2022, April 28). How Have We Improved Wireless Power Transfer?. AZoM. Retrieved on April 28, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58946.

  • MLA

    Jain, Surbhi. "How Have We Improved Wireless Power Transfer?". AZoM. 28 April 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58946>.

  • Chicago

    Jain, Surbhi. "How Have We Improved Wireless Power Transfer?". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58946. (accessed April 28, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Jain, Surbhi. 2022. How Have We Improved Wireless Power Transfer?. AZoM, viewed 28 April 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58946.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »