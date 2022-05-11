Posted in | News | Business | Events

Trace-A-Matic Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Trace-A-Matic Corp. announces Dan Schneider as their newly appointed Vice President of Sales. Dan is a sales veteran with a successful career built on product knowledge, customer satisfaction, and delivering on his word. He leads sales operations at Trace-A-Matic’s Brookfield, WI and Houston, TX locations and the sister company Machining Concepts in Germantown, WI.

Dan Schneider, Vice President of Sales, Trace-A-Matic. Image Credit: Trace-A-Matic

“We are pleased that Dan Schneider has joined the Trace-A-Matic team and confident he will excel in his new role with professionalism and enthusiasm,” Ed Graunke, President at Trace-A-Matic, said in a statement. “Dan is very detail-oriented and reflects our customer-first mindset.”

“I’m excited to be part of the Trace-A-Matic family and look forward to meeting and serving our customers,” said Dan Schneider, Vice President of Sales at Trace-A-Matic.

Source: https://www.traceamatic.com/

