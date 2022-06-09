Posted in | News | Energy | Materials Analysis | New Product

Compact, Powerful and Environmentally Friendly: The New 450F Refrigeration Unit

JULABO is launching a new, innovative refrigeration unit: the 450F. Despite its compact size, the unit offers a comparatively high cooling capacity of up to 450 watts.

Image Credit: JULABO GMBH

Due to the low filling volume, the 450F allows for fast heat-up and cool-down times. Depending on customer needs, environmentally-friendly natural or synthetic refrigerants can be used. In combination with the CORIO, DYNEO or MAGIO circulator series, the 450F is the perfect solution for environmentally conscious users who have limited space in the laboratory.

