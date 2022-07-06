Optimizing Discharge Process with Berthold‘s SmartSeries LB 414

The SmartSeries LB 414 has been designed for the harshest of environments and is best suited for density measurements in the rough mining industry in non-hazardous and non-explosive environments.

Large volume thickening tanks are used in the mining industry to concentrate ore or minerals. Gravity settling drives the solid-liquid separation, which concentrates the solids at the bottom of the tank. The concentrated slurry is removed via an underflow outlet and should have a high solids content.

However, care must be taken to monitor slurry solids content, as too high solids content can clog or damage pumps and pipes.

Berthold‘s SmartSeries LB 414

The solids content in the underflow is monitored continuously by the SmartSeries LB 414 radiometric density measurement system. The robust and cost-efficient device provides a reliable measurement with excellent accuracy and reproducibility for many years.

The local user interface with display and software focused on key aspects make calibration and operation of the HART device easy. Calibration can be carried out via the detector’s push button, HART communicator, PC with service modem, or infrared remote control. Once calibrated, in addition to the 4–20 mA HART output, the current measured value is continuously shown on the local display.

These are the advantages of Berthold's solids content measurement used for the mining industry:

Ensures smooth process flow and prevents pipes and valves from clogging

Optimizes flocculant use through feeding rate control

Exact mass flow determination, in combination with a flow meter

Minimal operating costs

Maintenance-free, no re-calibration needed, and non-contact measurement avoids wear

For further information please visit this link: www.berthold.com/thickener-mining