Posted in | News | Mining

Optimizing Discharge Process with Berthold‘s SmartSeries LB 414

The SmartSeries LB 414 has been designed for the harshest of environments and is best suited for density measurements in the rough mining industry in non-hazardous and non-explosive environments.  

Large volume thickening tanks are used in the mining industry to concentrate ore or minerals. Gravity settling drives the solid-liquid separation, which concentrates the solids at the bottom of the tank. The concentrated slurry is removed via an underflow outlet and should have a high solids content.

However, care must be taken to monitor slurry solids content, as too high solids content can clog or damage pumps and pipes. 

Berthold‘s SmartSeries LB 414 

The solids content in the underflow is monitored continuously by the SmartSeries LB 414 radiometric density measurement system. The robust and cost-efficient device provides a reliable measurement with excellent accuracy and reproducibility for many years.  

The local user interface with display and software focused on key aspects make calibration and operation of the HART device easy. Calibration can be carried out via the detector’s push button, HART communicator, PC with service modem, or infrared remote control. Once calibrated, in addition to the 4–20 mA HART output, the current measured value is continuously shown on the local display. 

These are the advantages of Berthold's solids content measurement used for the mining industry: 

  • Ensures smooth process flow and prevents pipes and valves from clogging 

  • Optimizes flocculant use through feeding rate control 

  • Exact mass flow determination, in combination with a flow meter 

  • Minimal operating costs 

  • Maintenance-free, no re-calibration needed, and non-contact measurement avoids wear 

For further information please visit this link: www.berthold.com/thickener-mining 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Berthold. (2022, July 06). Optimizing Discharge Process with Berthold‘s SmartSeries LB 414. AZoM. Retrieved on July 06, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59497.

  • MLA

    Berthold. "Optimizing Discharge Process with Berthold‘s SmartSeries LB 414". AZoM. 06 July 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59497>.

  • Chicago

    Berthold. "Optimizing Discharge Process with Berthold‘s SmartSeries LB 414". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59497. (accessed July 06, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Berthold. 2022. Optimizing Discharge Process with Berthold‘s SmartSeries LB 414. AZoM, viewed 06 July 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59497.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »