Luxinar leads the charge at The Battery Show 2022

Hot on the heels of its USA office opening in June, leading laser manufacturer Luxinar is exhibiting the company’s well-established OEM and SR series of sealed CO2 laser sources on booth #1855 at The Battery Show North America, taking place 13-15 September in Novi, MI.

Luxinar specialises in the manufacture of laser sources for industries throughout the world including automotive, electronics, glass, packaging and textiles. Its CO2 lasers are available at three wavelengths, 10.6, 10.25 and 9.3 microns, and are widely employed for cutting, perforating, marking and scribing applications. Specifically for the battery industry, Luxinar’s laser sources are used for a variety of processes including hairpin coating removal, battery case ablation and electronic component marking.

The OEM series of CO2 lasers with a power range up to 1000W represents a compact solution that can be easily integrated into industrial processing production lines both with and without covers. The range includes an integrated RF power supply, enabling the laser to produce short optical pulses with high peak power or quasi-CW output and it can operate safely over a wide range of pulse widths and frequencies including through the acoustic regions and a broad range of coolant temperatures. There is also the option for an absorbing thin film reflector (ATFR) to prevent back reflection.

The SR series of sealed CO2 laser sources have a power range up to 250W and a rating of IP66; this means they are ideal for the harshest of industrial environments to ensure a high level of protection against water and dust ingress. The product range is constructed for ease of installation, use and maintenance in laser-based processing machines. Each unit has a compact and lightweight mechanical design with a straightforward DC power supply connection, easy-to-understand control interface and digital diagnostics with enhanced LED. The same output beam position allows for power upgrades with minimal design changes and an integrated RF power supply that is replaceable in the field ensures that production downtime is minimal.

We are looking forward to displaying our laser sources at The Battery Show,” said John Podwojski Regional General Manager of Luxinar’s USA office. “This allows us to present our range of CO2 lasers and the benefits of working with a company that has nearly 25 years of experience in laser technology.”

