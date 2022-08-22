Posted in | News | Business

New PRESTO temperature control systems with natural refrigerant

The new PRESTO A38, A41, W41, A70, and W93 process systems will be presented for the first time at ACHEMA. These environmentally-friendly models work with the natural refrigerants propylene (R1270) or ethane (R170), and can be used in a wide range of applications. The cooling capacity of the new temperature control systems ranges from 0.8 to 20 kW at a working temperature of 20°C. Detailed technical data on the new PRESTO can be found here on our website under Products and in our current brochure. Do you have any questions or need additional information? Our temperature control experts will be happy to help you! To speak with one, simply use the chat feature, the callback service, or the contact form. 

 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    JULABO GMBH. (2022, August 23). New PRESTO temperature control systems with natural refrigerant. AZoM. Retrieved on August 23, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59811.

  • MLA

    JULABO GMBH. "New PRESTO temperature control systems with natural refrigerant". AZoM. 23 August 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59811>.

  • Chicago

    JULABO GMBH. "New PRESTO temperature control systems with natural refrigerant". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59811. (accessed August 23, 2022).

  • Harvard

    JULABO GMBH. 2022. New PRESTO temperature control systems with natural refrigerant. AZoM, viewed 23 August 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59811.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from JULABO GMBH

See all content from JULABO GMBH