New PRESTO temperature control systems with natural refrigerant

The new PRESTO A38, A41, W41, A70, and W93 process systems will be presented for the first time at ACHEMA. These environmentally-friendly models work with the natural refrigerants propylene (R1270) or ethane (R170), and can be used in a wide range of applications. The cooling capacity of the new temperature control systems ranges from 0.8 to 20 kW at a working temperature of 20°C. Detailed technical data on the new PRESTO can be found here on our website under Products and in our current brochure. Do you have any questions or need additional information? Our temperature control experts will be happy to help you! To speak with one, simply use the chat feature, the callback service, or the contact form.