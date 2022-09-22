South-Tek Awarded for Best-in-Class Nitrogen Generators

South-Tek Systems is pleased to announce that it received a 2022 Mexico Technology Award in the category of Nitrogen Generators for its N 2 GEN® “S” Series Skid Mounted Nitrogen Generators. The award was announced during a ceremony that took place Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 during SMTA Guadalajara in Mexico.

Image Credit: South-Tek Systems, LLC

The N 2 GEN Skid Series of PSA nitrogen generators are designed to produce flow rates up to 35,000 SCFH, at nitrogen purities of 95 percent up to 99.999 percent. All units are custom designed and can be packaged with a dedicated air compressor, dryer and/or booster if needed for a complete turnkey solution. For larger flow rates or redundancy, duplexing options are available.

“We are honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing to help Mexico generate their own nitrogen,” stated Caleb Eagle, National Industrial Sales Manager.

The Mexico Technology Awards acknowledge the latest innovations available in Mexico produced by OEM manufacturing equipment and materials suppliers during the last 12 months. For more information, visit: www.mexicoems.com/mta-awards.



Source: https://www.southteksystems.com/