Posted in | News | Biomaterials

Bioplastics from Cannabidiol Harbor Antioxidant Properties

Sep 29 2022Reviewed by Skyla Baily

Products containing cannabidiol (CBD) have been popular since the legalization of hemp cultivation. The majority of these oils and lotions promise to relieve pain and other illnesses, but new research indicates that CBD may also serve another purpose: it may act as a bioplastic. The researchers developed a CBD-based bioplastic material that might be used in medical implants, food wrappers, and other applications.

Image Credit: Yarygin/Shutterstock.com

The study was published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Related Stories

Cannabis (Cannabis sativa) is well known for providing users with a euphoric “high” induced by a substance known as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD, another component, is responsible for feelings of relaxation and peace, although it does not induce a high like THC. CBD can account for up to 20% of the weight of hemp plants cultivated to contain little or no THC.

Since growing hemp is now federally permitted in the United States, the price of CBD has dropped considerably, allowing for the usage of CBD in additional applications.

Poly(lactic acid), or PLA, has emerged as a popular choice for sustainable plastics in recent years since it is manufactured from corn and sugarcane rather than fossil fuels and can be industrially composted. PLA is currently found in several single-use consumer goods, like soda bottles and utensils, and also in medical devices, like facial fillers and implants.

Just as lactic acid is an excellent building block for PLA, CBD’s chemical structure contains all of the necessary components to be repeated as a polymer. So, Gregory Sotzing, Lakshmi Nair, and colleagues wondered if CBD could be utilized to create a novel bioplastic.

To produce cannabis polymers, scientists carried out a condensation reaction with adipoyl chloride, which is also employed in nylon, and either CBD or the closely related cannabigerol (CBG), resulting in a polyester. Polymeric CBD exhibited a broad melting temperature range and stretchability, and the scientists used a mold to shape it into a hemp leaf shape to demonstrate its capability to act as a plastic.

Since bioplastics are frequently employed in medical settings, the researchers also looked into the polymers’ bioactive qualities. CBD and CBG polyesters were not cytotoxic. CBD polyester, unlike standard bioplastic PLA, has antioxidant properties.

Although the polymer version of CBD did not have the same therapeutic benefits as the oil version, Sotzing believes that future versions of the plastic might be developed to have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving characteristics, which is the goal of his start-up Polycannabinoid Therapeutics Rx.

The researchers acknowledge funding from the National Institutes of Health for the biological aspects of this study.

Journal Reference

Daniels, R., et al. (2022) Poly(cannabinoid)s: Hemp-Derived Biocompatible Thermoplastic Polyesters with Inherent Antioxidant Properties. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsami.2c05556

Source: https://www.acs.org

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Powder Rheology Accessory

Powder Rheology Accessory

The Powder Rheology Accessory expands TA Instruments’ Discovery Hybrid Rheometer (DHR) capabilities to powders, enabling characterization of behaviors during storage, dispensing, processing, and end use.

From TA Instruments

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »