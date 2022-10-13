Graphene Composites (GC) and William Blythe Announce Partnership in Supply of Graphene Oxide for Unique Ink Coating that Destroys Pathogens

Graphene Composites (GC), a leading innovator in advanced materials engineering and William Blythe, leading chemicals innovator and part of the Synthomer Group a FTSE 250 company, announce a successful partnership in William Blythe’s supply of graphene oxide for use in GC Halo®, a unique coating for air filters that destroys viruses, bacteria and mould on contact.

GC Halo is a powerful nanoparticle ink formulation, that destroys pathogens by forming a ‘trap and kill’ layer on air filters and has been independently verified to significantly reduce SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the air. Fast-acting, safe and more than 99% effective against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Influenza, bacteria and mould, independent tests and certifications prove GC Halo’s capabilities as a filter coating.

William Blythe have recently scaled up their manufacturing facilities for graphene oxide production from lab-scale to a 50-tonne capacity of high purity graphene oxide dispersion product. Partnered with its advanced quality control laboratory and leading process safety know-how, this provides a robust supply of high quality, consistent graphene oxide for the GC-Halo® product.

“The quality, stability and purity of graphene oxide produced by William Blythe and used in the manufacture of GC Halo, ensures that we have a very stable product” says Dr Steve Devine, CTO at GC, “coupled with their new, large scale production facility, provides significant reassurance for ongoing quality and production in the supply chain”.

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Butler, Technical Director, said, “A significant amount of effort has been devoted at William Blythe’s facilities in Accrington, UK, to producing a world-leading graphene oxide product at industrial scale. I’m delighted to see it deployed in the GC Halo air filter where it will improve health and hygiene by efficient destruction of harmful pathogens.”

GC are now exploring the potential to extend the GC Halo product into other areas.

