Posted in | News | Business

New Vision Display announces a new driver for its ZBD displays

New Vision Display (“NVD”), a Shenzhen-based company, has announced that their R&D teams in China and the UK, have jointly developed a custom driver for their ZBD displays.  

This new driver is able to support multiple ZBD displays with resolutions of up to 480 x 320, a marked improvement compared to legacy drivers that supported resolutions of up to 240 x 96. This new ZBD driver (part number NB7142) comes equipped with both I2C and SPI interfaces, an OTP lookup table, a DC-to-DC booster, and a temperature sensor.  

Using this new driver, New Vision Display has created a standardized ZBD platform that will be used to build on for future ZBD displays created by the company. 

I’m very proud of our team’s hard work in making this happen,” said Dr. Matthias Pfeiffer, NVD’s Chief Technology Officer, “This new driver opens the door to many ZBD opportunities for our customers.” 

To view samples of ZBD displays utilizing this new driver, NVD’s business partner ACTRON AG will be demonstrating them during the electronica 2022 trade fair and conference in Munich, Germany, from November 14-16 at a booth located at B5, Stand 207. If you are not able to attend electronica 2022, there are a limited number of ZBD display samples now available to customers upon request. 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    New Vision Display. (2022, November 22). New Vision Display announces a new driver for its ZBD displays. AZoM. Retrieved on November 22, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60498.

  • MLA

    New Vision Display. "New Vision Display announces a new driver for its ZBD displays". AZoM. 22 November 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60498>.

  • Chicago

    New Vision Display. "New Vision Display announces a new driver for its ZBD displays". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60498. (accessed November 22, 2022).

  • Harvard

    New Vision Display. 2022. New Vision Display announces a new driver for its ZBD displays. AZoM, viewed 22 November 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60498.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Spectrum Match Software Program

Spectrum Match Software Program

Spectrum Match is a powerful software program that allows the user to search through a custom-built spectrum library to find similar spectra.

From EDAX

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »