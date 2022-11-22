New Vision Display announces a new driver for its ZBD displays

New Vision Display (“NVD”), a Shenzhen-based company, has announced that their R&D teams in China and the UK, have jointly developed a custom driver for their ZBD displays.

This new driver is able to support multiple ZBD displays with resolutions of up to 480 x 320, a marked improvement compared to legacy drivers that supported resolutions of up to 240 x 96. This new ZBD driver (part number NB7142) comes equipped with both I2C and SPI interfaces, an OTP lookup table, a DC-to-DC booster, and a temperature sensor.

Using this new driver, New Vision Display has created a standardized ZBD platform that will be used to build on for future ZBD displays created by the company.

I’m very proud of our team’s hard work in making this happen,” said Dr. Matthias Pfeiffer, NVD’s Chief Technology Officer, “This new driver opens the door to many ZBD opportunities for our customers.”

To view samples of ZBD displays utilizing this new driver, NVD’s business partner ACTRON AG will be demonstrating them during the electronica 2022 trade fair and conference in Munich, Germany, from November 14-16 at a booth located at B5, Stand 207. If you are not able to attend electronica 2022, there are a limited number of ZBD display samples now available to customers upon request.