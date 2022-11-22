cryoRaman Honored at R&D 100 Awards Ceremony

WITec Co-founder and Managing Director Dr. Joachim Koenen attended a gala dinner in Coronado, California to receive a 2022 R&D 100 Award for the cryoRaman very low temperature molecular imaging system. This instrument, created in cooperation with technology partner attocube systems AG, was deemed one of the year’s most innovative commercial product introductions.

WITec Managing Director Dr. Joachim Koenen at the 2022 R&D 100 Awards ceremony. Image Credit: WITec GmbH

The R&D 100 Awards, organized by R&D World magazine and often regarded as “The Oscars of Innovation,” is a program that celebrates new devices and materials for their technological significance. A panel of expert judges reviews submissions from across the industry and the Analytical/Test category recognizes laboratory advancements specifically.

“We’re very proud of cryoRaman, it’s an innovation in the truest sense. The capability it provides to the researcher simply didn’t exist before,” said Dr. Koenen. “We’re very grateful to our development team for their hard work, our partners at attocube for their exceptional cooperation and to R&D World for this great distinction.”

cryoRaman integrates a Raman microscope with a cryogenic sample chamber to enable high-resolution chemical characterization at extremely low temperatures and in strong magnetic fields. This unique and versatile combination will benefit many leading-edge areas of research, including investigations of phase transitions and novel 2D materials.

Source: https://raman.oxinst.com/