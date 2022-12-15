Posted in | News | Energy | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation

Opening Event for CSEM’s Battery Innovation Hub

Switzerland's energy future is electric, whether in transport, factories, or homes. But the revolution needed to power this transition calls for innovative energy storage solutions. Providing these solutions, the Swiss technology innovation center, CSEM, has pooled its energy expertise into a brand-new Battery Innovation Hub. Multiple interdisciplinary teams will join forces, working in close collaboration with local players to develop new battery solutions – the hub will ensure the quick transfer of solutions to the industry to strengthen Switzerland's status as a leading innovator in this promising sector. The CSEM Battery Innovation Hub receives financial support from the Cantonal Bank of Neuchâtel, BCN. 

Image Credit: CSEM

In Neuchâtel on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the CSEM Battery Innovation Hub will open its doors to representatives from the Swiss battery industry and the media. A series of short talks and presentations will explore the following questions:  

  • 13 years of technology transfer for the solar industry: Findings and conclusions
  • What is the current state of battery innovation in Europe? 
  • How does Switzerland stand in comparison? 
  • What impact will the CSEM Battery Innovation Hub have on the Swiss economy? 

We cordially invite you to attend a press conference ahead of the official opening. There you will have the opportunity to ask questions, plus a selection of CSEM’s experts will be on hand for short interviews.

Save the date in your diary now: Wednesday, February 15,2023, 1 p.m. 

Source: https://www.csem.ch/

