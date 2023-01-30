Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Business | New Product | Events

BluGlass Launches Six Laser Products at Photonics West

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited has launched its first suite of gallium nitride (GaN) laser products for customer purchase at leading industry conference, SPIE Photonics West, in San Francisco, USA. BluGlass’ lasers are available across 405nm, 420nm, and 450nm wavelengths in both single-mode and multi-mode devices. Customers can inspect performance data and purchase these products in a range of form factors including TO Cans of different sizes and Chip-on-Submounts.

Image Credit: BluGlass Limited

Related Stories

​​​​​​​BluGlass’ suite of available products have passed entry-level commercial specifications following significant product development, optimisation, and performance and reliability testing.

The following products are now available for customer purchase:

  • Violet 405 nm multi-mode 1W laser
  • Violet 405 nm single-mode 250mW laser
  • Violet 420 nm multi-mode 1W laser
  • Violet 420 nm single-mode 250mW laser
  • Blue 450 nm multi-mode 1W laser
  • Blue 450 nm single-mode 100mW laser

The Company has received interest from customers wanting to deploy BluGlass lasers in their product development programs, which span a multitude of applications including; 3D printing, quantum sensing and computing, material sensing, and flow cytometry.

Commenting on the product launches, BluGlass President Jim Haden said, “We are delighted to launch our first suite of products at Photonics West. The release of these laser diodes reflects the significant performance and reliability improvements we have made over the past year. The market is telling us there is a growing need for a dedicated GaN laser supplier who can provide greater manufacturing agility and form factor flexibility, to enable manufacturers to expand their product offerings and market applications. We have several potential customers interested in our portfolio, and this significant milestone paves the way for first orders and commercial revenues.

“Our product offering will continue to grow and improve - with expanded wavelengths, higher-power, and novel laser architectures also progressing through the supply chain. We expect the execution of our ongoing vertical integration plans to further improve quality and accelerate development timelines for future products and enable us to scale manufacturing capacity to meet demand.

“The visible laser market is a high-value and high-margin semiconductor segment that is growing rapidly, with ubiquitous use in everything from consumer electronics, advanced manufacturing to medical diagnostics, quantum computing, and defense applications. Within the broader market, GaN lasers offer inherent advantages over traditional infrared laser diodes, including higher energy absorption in key industrial metals, tighter beam focus, and improved efficiency. These competitive advantages are driving significant interest from global customers.”

In addition to the launched products, laser diode designs in other wavelengths and specifications are progressing through BluGlass’ supply chain, including RPCVD-enhanced products.

This announcement has been approved for release by the BluGlass Board.

Source: https://bluglass.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    BluGlass. (2023, January 30). BluGlass Launches Six Laser Products at Photonics West. AZoM. Retrieved on January 31, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60771.

  • MLA

    BluGlass. "BluGlass Launches Six Laser Products at Photonics West". AZoM. 31 January 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60771>.

  • Chicago

    BluGlass. "BluGlass Launches Six Laser Products at Photonics West". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60771. (accessed January 31, 2023).

  • Harvard

    BluGlass. 2023. BluGlass Launches Six Laser Products at Photonics West. AZoM, viewed 31 January 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60771.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
OIM Matrix™ Software Package

OIM Matrix™ Software Package

The OIM Matrix™ software package, which is offered as an option with OIM Analysis™, allows users to simulate EBSD patterns based on the physics of dynamical diffraction of electrons.

From EDAX

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »