StoreDot and Circulor Partner to Deliver Supply Chain Transparency for EV Battery Cell Materials

Jan 31 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has partnered with Circulor, the leading supply chain traceability solution, to track the provenance and CO2 emissions of the raw materials used in its battery cells and its manufacturing cells process in order to prove responsible, sustainable, and ethical sourcing.

StoreDot is pioneering faster charging times and increased reliability by developing cell technology capable of delivering 100 miles on a five-minute charge by 2024. In parallel to driving greater electric vehicle demand through longer range and shorter charge times, StoreDot is also concentrating its efforts on sustainable products, working with Circulor on creating transparent battery supply chains to provide full traceability for global automotive manufacturers and support them in meeting regulatory requirements. 

StoreDot and Circulor’s collaboration has already begun, and the two companies are implementing Circulor’s traceability solution to follow upstream battery material production and the corresponding embedded carbon emissions. This information will give StoreDot transparency and will enable the company to make such information available to EV OEM customers and regulators who are requiring information regarding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts.

StoreDot has also joined the German government’s “Battery Pass” project as an associate member alongside Circulor, which is a founding consortium member and leads the technology workstream. The two companies will continue to work within the project to strengthen industry collaboration and prepare for the enactment of the EU Battery Regulation.

StoreDot CEO Dr Doron Myersdorf said:

“The environmental, social, and governance aspects of our XFC solution are a core value to StoreDot and its employees. We are therefore pleased to be entering this partnership with Circulor which has consistently demonstrated its world-leading supply chain traceability capabilities. It is essential that StoreDot offers its automotive OEM customers and investors full transparency of CO2 emissions, as well as the materials and components of our extreme fast charging ‘100in5’ battery cells. This will give our EV partners even more confidence in StoreDot as we move closer to mass producing batteries.”

Circulor CEO Douglas Johnson-Poensgen said:

“StoreDot is a pioneer in next generation battery solutions, specifically focused on overcoming potential barriers to EV adoption and ensuring that our move to electrified economies is done right. We are delighted to be working with the StoreDot team to create EV supply chain transparency and demonstrate its importance in building a sustainable and responsible future.”

Source: https://www.circulor.com/

