Nidec ASI Confirms Its Leadership in the Battery Energy Storage (BESS) Sector and Aims to Grow in the Markets of Eastern Europe, China and the US

Nidec ASI, part of the Energy & Infrastructure Division of the Nidec Group, a group committed to relaunching the economy with an eye to greater sustainability, continues to grow in Europe and on a global scale in the BESS market. Nidec ASI has been awarded the supply of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Sweden for a total of 82.5 MW, in Germany for a total of 11 MW and in the Czech Republic (10 MW). Furthermore, as a confirmation of its desire to consolidate its leadership also in non-European markets, Nidec ASI will shortly sign agreements for supplies in China and the United States.

Nidec ASI ranks among the top three companies in the world with over 1.6 GW of BESS solutions installed all over the world, from Italy to France, from Germany to England, to Northern Ireland, to Finland, where new projects are being developed, up to the Maldives. In particular, in Germany, Nidec ASI was involved in one of the world's largest energy storage projects, confirming its leadership in the supply of BESS plants for the utility sector in Europe, by building a multiple storage system for the stabilization of the German national electricity grid (STEAG) with a total capacity of 94 MW.

Nidec ASI's growth plan does not stop and includes investments in new plants in Europe, the USA and China. In Italy, the doubling of production in Milan and the expansion of the plant in Montebello (Veneto) are already planned, while in France the construction of a new production site is planned.

Confirming Nidec’s positioning in the BESS market, in December 2022, the birth of Nidec Energy SA, a joint venture with FREYR Battery, a Norwegian company that produces semi-solid lithium-ion batteries with an innovative technology in terms of quality and production process, was announced. The newly established Nidec Energy aims to develop and supply highly competitive integrated battery energy storage solutions and environmentally friendly products. Mass production is expected to start in 2025, with the goal of producing more than 8 GWh per year of battery pack modules and solutions starting in 2027 and 12 GWh per year by 2030.

BESS systems meet new global environmental, and energy needs and the growing demand to promote and optimize the use of renewable energy sources which, thanks to energy storage solutions, can become even more widespread, thus contributing to containing pollutant emissions and accelerating the energy transition from fossil fuels to solar, wind and hydro power. BESS systems are spreading rapidly all over the world. Thanks to the growth of energy production from renewable sources, in particular photovoltaic and wind power, they are experiencing a sustained increase in applications. ReportLinker predicts that the world market for these energy storage systems will grow by at least 33% a year, in terms of compound annual growth, from 2019 to 2030.

“The BESS projects, where we are key players in various markets, once again confirm the quality, high reliability and excellent performance of the solutions created in the Nidec ASI plants located all over the world and, in particular, in Italy. The excellence of our technological solutions can be decisive in the path towards decarbonization, a system transition that stems from the will of political decision-makers but which necessarily passes through innovation,” said Dominique Llonch, CEO of Nidec ASI and President of Nidec Industrial Solutions. “We are highly motivated and ready to work on many other projects to be developed in other European countries, in the United States, in China and all over the world, carrying out a shared mission, which is accelerating the green electrification of our planet.”

These new projects, combined with numerous successful cases around the world, make Nidec ASI a true leader in the transition to renewable energy to combat climate change. Nidec ASI was among the pioneers in the BESS market also in Italy, being awarded the contracts for the supply of Terna’s first storage systems and has long been committed to promoting the development of storage systems in our country.

