Posted in | News | Energy

Innovative Energy Harvester Converts Vibration Energy into Electrical Energy

Feb 21 2023Reviewed by Skyla Baily

Energy harvesting technology collects and transforms waste energy like heat, vibration, light, and electromagnetic waves from everyday settings like buildings, automobiles, and home appliances.

Schematics for energy harvester structure and adaptive clamping system (above). Image Credit: Korea Institute of Science and Technology

By harvesting ambient energy sources, energy harvesters can generate enough electricity to power small electronic devices without the need for an external power supply.

The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST, President Seok Jin Yoon) announced the development of an autonomous resonance tuning (ART) piezoelectric energy harvester by Dr. Hyun-Cheol Song’s research group at the Electronic Materials Research Center. The designed energy harvester can tune its own resonance over a wide bandwidth of more than 30 Hz and transform absorbed vibration energy into electrical energy.

The mechanical energy loss caused by the energy harvesting process that transforms vibration into electrical energy results in low energy conversion efficacy.

This issue can be fixed by utilizing the resonance phenomenon, which occurs when the natural frequency of an object and the frequency of the vibration coincide. While the natural frequency of the energy harvester is fixed, the varying vibrations experienced in daily life have varying frequency ranges.

As a result, to induce resonance, the natural frequency of the harvester must be adapted to the usage environment each time, making it very difficult for practical use.

As a result, the KIST investigators created a specifically made energy harvester that can tune to the surrounding frequency without the use of an external electrical device. When the energy harvester detects external vibration, an adaptive clamping system (tuning system) connected to the harvester modifies its frequency to match the external vibration, allowing resonance.

As a result, it was possible to achieve resonant frequency tuning in less than 2 seconds while constantly producing electricity in a range of more than 30 Hz.

This energy harvester with a tuning system was positioned on a driving vehicle for real-world validation of the ART function. Unlike previous studies’ piezoelectric energy harvesters, it effectively drove a wireless positioning device without a battery in an environment where the vibration frequency altered constantly.

This result suggests that energy harvesters using vibrations can be applied to our real life soon. It is expected to be applicable as an independent power source for wireless sensors, including the IOT, in the future.

Dr. Hyun-Cheol Song, The Korea Institute of Science and Technology

Journal Reference

Lee, D.-G., et al. (2022) Autonomous Resonance-Tuning Mechanism for Environmental Adaptive Energy Harvesting. Advanced Science. doi.org/10.1002/advs.202205179.

Source: https://eng.kist.re.kr/eng/index.do

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »