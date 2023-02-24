Free Webinar Hosted by AOCS, ACI Highlights New Test Methods for 1,4-Dioxane

The latest research examining proper test methods to measure levels of the manufacturing by-product 1,4-dioxane in consumer products will be highlighted in a free webinar hosted by the American Oil Chemists' Society (AOCS) and the American Cleaning Institute (ACI).

"Handle with Care: Methods for Measuring 1,4-dioxane Concentration in Cleaning Products," is a free, one-hour webinar that takes place March 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. Central Time.

The event features Kathleen Stanton, ACI Associate Vice President of Technical & International Affairs and fellow co-authors of the Journal of Surfactants and Detergents paper, "Precise Measurement of 1,4-Dioxane Concentration in Cleaning Products: A Review of the Current State-of-the-Art". The presentation will outline the group's research on methodologies used to quantify 1,4-dioxane in various matrices including commercially available products.

The panelists will discuss the best conditions to measure 1,4-dioxane in trace amounts to meet the concentration limits set by new legislation. They will also highlight the advantages and disadvantages of methodologies and their recommendations for the most effective methods to use.

All registrants will have access to the webinar recording, and attendees of the live broadcast will receive a certificate of attendance.

Those interested can register here.

Source: https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/