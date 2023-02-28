Tevva Partners with Ecobat for First-life Battery Management

British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva has entered into a strategic partnership with Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, for the repair, repurposing and recycling of its lithium-ion batteries. The partnership kicks off with a 12-month pilot phase for first-life battery management, with the opportunity to expand into additional energy storage and recycling solutions.

Image Credit: Tevva

In the unlikely case that an issue arises during vehicle life, Ecobat will ensure Tevva’s in-house assembled lithium-ion batteries are handled, diagnosed and repaired using the most effective and environmentally friendly methods.

Tevva is committed to ‘circular economy’ principles, zero waste and reducing costs when it comes to managing the most expensive item on its electric trucks – the lithium-ion battery. By engaging global battery experts Ecobat, the company is demonstrating its commitment to providing customers with the best and fastest possible service, while minimising potential impact on the environment.

“Tevva is committed to providing the best possible customer service while promoting a circular approach to battery management,” said Tevva Founder and CEO Asher Bennett. “By agreeing this strategic partnership with Ecobat, a company with proven credentials in minimising waste, honouring resources, and respecting rare earth metals, we are letting our customers know that we’ve got their back in the worst-case scenario, while also being a responsible corporate citizen by preparing for battery end of life.”

“Ecobat is thrilled to partner with a company like Tevva, one that’s committed to efficient, effective and sustainable resource management, to extend the lifecycle of their lithium-ion batteries,” said Tom Seward, EU Key Accounts Director at Ecobat. “Working with pioneers like Tevva to support their battery management gives Ecobat the opportunity to expand its lithium-ion recycling footprint and further the circular energy economy.

Tevva’s 7.5t battery-electric truck has recently entered mass production at the company’s London facility. The Tevva truck offers up to 140 miles (227 kilometres) from its 105 kWh battery on a single charge, and is ideal for last-mile and urban delivery fleets. This will be followed by a 7.5t hydrogen-electric truck, which benefits from a hydrogen range-extender that enhances vehicle range to up to 354 miles (570 km).

Full technical specification for both models is available here.

Source: https://www.tevva.com/en