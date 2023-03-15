Posted in | News | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation

How to Optimise Combustion Conditions in Glass Manufacturing with AMETEK Land

Mar 15 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

AMETEK Land, the world leader in high-accuracy, non-contact temperature measurement systems, has developed its portable flue gas analyser to aid combustion optimisation and gas testing in glass furnaces. 

The Lancom 4 enables highly accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing in a wide variety of applications. Image Credit: AMETEK Land

As glass manufacturing is a highly energy-intensive process, optimising the combustion conditions is essential to minimise energy costs and ensure compliance with air pollution emissions regulations. 

AMETEK Land has developed systems specifically for accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing in glass furnaces, helping to meet combustion optimisation requirements. 

For combustion optimisation, the first requirement is to set the correct fuel-to-air ratio, minimising the amount of excess air while still allowing complete combustion of the fuel. 

The Lancom 4 portable flue gas analyser from AMETEK Land measures the key parameters needed to understand and adjust the burner controls. Designed to deliver eight hours of battery operation, the Lancom 4 provides exceptional analytical performance, ideal for conventional and oxy-fuelled furnaces. 

The Lancom 4 is integrated into a compact battery-powered unit and can measure up to eight gases simultaneously with nine separate sensors (including high and low CO). Simple to set up and easy to operate, the Lancom 4 enables highly accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing, is adaptable to a wide variety of applications and ensures a plant maintains full compliance with safety and emissions requirements. 

Customisable to specific gas measurements and process stream conditions, a resilient stainless-steel probe extracts the gas sample, while advanced real-time processing techniques produce the highly accurate combustion and emissions calculations needed. A ceramic probe is available for high-temperature applications, such as those in the glass industry.

Philippe Kerbois, Global Industry Manager for Glass said, “The Lancom 4 enables highly accurate spot and semi-continuous gas testing and is adaptable to a wide variety of applications. Full compliance with safety and emissions requirements is critical, and the Lancom 4 utilises advanced real-time processing techniques to produce the highly accurate combustion and emissions calculations needed.”

For more information, download the latest application note here: https://www.ametek-land.com/pressreleases/application-notes/glass-application-notes.

Source: https://www.ametek-land.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »