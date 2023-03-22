CSEM Nominates Its New Chair of the Board

CSEM’s Board of Directors will appoint Mr. Andreas Rickenbacher as its new Chair of the Board, subject to his election as a member of the Board of Directors during CSEM’s Annual General Meeting by its General Assembly. The meeting is scheduled for June 9, 2023. Andreas Rickenbacher will succeed Claude Nicollier, who will be stepping down in June after serving as Chair of the Board for the past 16 years.

CSEM site in Neuchâtel. Image Credit: © CSEM

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"Andreas Rickenbacher will actively and consistently continue CSEM's development strategy with his expertise and understanding of the Swiss innovation ecosystem coupled with his excellent network," says Jacques Baur, member of the Board of Directors as well as of FLRH (Fondation en faveur d'un Laboratoire de Recherches horlogères), when explaining the Board's choice of candidate. "We are convinced that Rickenbacher will be an excellent ambassador for CSEM and can significantly strengthen its position throughout Switzerland, and especially in the German-speaking Cantons."

Rickenbacher, age 55, served as a government official in the Canton of Bern from 2006 to 2016. After a 20-year career in politics, he became an entrepreneur and independent board member for businesses companies and businesses that bridge the private and public sectors. "Rickenbacher’s entrepreneurial leadership skills, political expertise, and network in Switzerland will ideally contribute to expanding CSEM’s dynamic growth,” says Baur, noting that Rickenbacher is also the President of Switzerland Innovation.

Under Claude Nicollier's leadership, CSEM's sales grew from 53.1 to 96.9 million Swiss francs and the number of employees increased by more than 75 percent. The opening of the CSEM Battery Innovation Hub is the latest milestone in CSEM’s history that will play a central role in positioning Swiss industry in the race for tomorrow's battery. "I am excited to collaborate with our new Chair and continue on our successful trajectory, particularly to ensure Switzerland remains a global leader in innovation," says CEO Alexandre Pauchard.

"I am truly honored to be nominated as Chair of the Board of Directors. The transfer of knowledge, technology, and CSEM’s teams’ capabilities as innovation accelerators are crucial to uphold Switzerland's industrial competitiveness. Innovation has played a vital role in my professional and political journey. Hence, I am delighted to contribute to CSEM as a liaison between all stakeholders," explains Rickenbacher.

Source: http://www.csem.ch/