Creating Energy- and Carbon-Efficient Acidic CO2 Electrolysis

Renewable electricity-driven carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) electrolysis can transform CO 2 into valuable chemicals and fuels. Nevertheless, one of the main difficulties hampering CO 2 electrolysis in the direction of practical application is the extreme carbon loss in neutral and alkaline conditions, which leads to low CO 2 utilization efficiency (<50%).

A study group headed by Profs. Xinhe Bao, Guoxiong Wang, and Dunfeng Gao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has suggested a new strategy for energy- and carbon-efficient acidic CO 2 electrolysis.

The study was published in Energy & Environmental Science on February 23rd, 2023.

The scientists adjusted the microenvironments (local concentrations of K+, H+, and CO 2 ) of the Ni-N-C cathode catalyst by altering input CO 2 pressure and anolyte composition in an acid membrane electrode assembly (MEA) electrolyzer.

Using customized catalyst microenvironments, researchers achieved acidic CO 2 electrolysis to CO with high energy efficiency and high CO 2 utilization efficiency at current industrial densities.

At 500 mA cm-2, they achieved CO Faradaic efficiency as maximum as 95% in optimal reaction conditions, and the equivalent total cell energy efficiency was 39%. Compared with alkaline electrolysis, the CO 2 loss was decreased by 86%, and the single-pass CO 2 utilization efficiency was as high as 85%.

Furthermore, they have shown that the co-existence of K+ and H+ played a significant role in stabilizing the initial *CO 2 intermediate, which leads to increased CO formation with theoretical calculation findings.

They also arranged an acid/alkaline tandem CO 2 electrolysis system, establishing carbon-efficient CO 2 conversion to multicarbon products (C 2+ ) through a CO 2 -CO-C 2+ route.

“This work provides new insights into tuning catalyst microenvironments for carbon-efficient CO 2 electrolysis towards practical application,” concluded Prof. Wang.

