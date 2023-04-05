Three Easy Questions That Help You Find the Right Microscope

TAGARNO, a leading provider of digital microscopes, has developed three simple questions to help customers pick the right microscope for their needs. Selecting the right microscope can make all the difference for finding, documenting and repairing any issues identified during production.

Image Credit: TAGARNO

The three questions are:

How much magnification do you need? How much do you need to document your work? Do you want advanced features and software to optimize your processes?

After answering these questions, you'll have a better understanding of which microscope suits your needs. If you still don't know which microscope to choose, try the TAGARNO configurator. The configurator will list one or more recommended microscopes to choose from.

With 60 frames per second, TAGARNO digital microscopes provide a smooth live image while moving the PCB around to spot issues during production. Any findings can easily be documented, stored or forwarded to business partners to discuss how to proceed.

TAGARNO’s line of microscopes offers a range of features and capabilities that make them ideal for a variety of applications. The company’s digital microscopes are designed to make it easier than ever to capture and share.

Source: http://www.targarno.com