Posted in | News | Energy

New Route to Overcome Dendrite Growth in Solid-State Batteries

Apr 6 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Scientists from the National Physical Laboratory, University College London, and the University of Surrey have developed a unique approach for making solid-state electrolytes for solid-state batteries safer and more effective. This research could lead to increased battery energy storage capacity for use in mobile and electric vehicles.

New Route to Overcome Dendrite Growth in Solid-State Batteries

Image Credit: University of Surrey

The scientists discovered a mechanism to regulate the internal flow of electrons within the battery to avoid a typical problem known as “lithium dendrite growth.” This issue occurs when little particles of lithium metal develop in such a way that the battery experiences a short circuit or loses power.

To address this, the scientists developed a unique barrier between the solid-state electrolyte and the lithium metal anode that prevents undesired electrons from entering the electrolyte and causing difficulties—all while improving the battery’s lifespan.

We have developed a solution to address the dendrite growth problem in solid-state batteries, where dendrites can cause the complete failure of the battery. Our approach involves creating a barrier layer that allows the battery to function normally but slows down dendrite growth and promotes their quick elimination, thus making the battery safer and more reliable.

Dr. Xuhui Yao, Study First Author, University of Surrey

Dr. Xuhui Yao is also associated with the National Physical Laboratory.

Solid-state batteries are different from traditional batteries in that they use solid-state electrolytes (SSEs) instead of liquid electrolytes. These SSEs are typically built of ceramics or glass, which allows for various potential benefits over existing batteries, such as improved safety due to the absence of flammable liquid electrolytes, higher energy density, and longer lives.

The technology is viewed as a promising component of the energy mix that will help the world to move to a net-zero future.

The scientific community must continue to innovate quicker if the world is to develop energy storage solutions that help the UK and the world transition to net zero. One of the big challenges ahead is how we meet the demand for electric vehicles, and this new method could help confirm solid-state batteries as the right technology for this job.

Dr. Yunlong Zhao, Senior Lecturer and Project Leader, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey

Dr. Yunlong Zhao is also associated with the National Physical Laboratory.

Journal Reference:

Yao, X., et al. (2023). Rectifying interphases for preventing Li dendrite propagation in solid-state electrolytes. Energy & Environmental Science. doi.org/10.1039/D2EE04006A.

Source: https://www.surrey.ac.uk

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »