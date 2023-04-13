Sandvik’s Metal Powder Webshop Osprey® Online is Open for Business

As of today, April 12th, Sandvik’s metal powder webshop, offering standardized alloys for additive manufacturing (AM) from stock, is officially open for business. Inaugurated this morning in a special edition episode of interactive webinar series Additive By Sandvik: Material Matters, the platform promises premium quality alloys, fast shipping, and expertise with every purchase.

Image Credit: Sandvik Additive Manufacturing

As announced a few weeks ago, Sandvik’s e-commerce solution offering Osprey® metal powders optimized for AM, is now open to the public. Osprey® Online initially offers titanium powders, maraging steel, and nickel-based superalloys, as well as stainless steels such as duplex and super duplex, austenitic, martensitic, and precipitation hardening steels – all available through a hassle-free, on-demand platform accessible from any device, at any time. The webshop will service Europe as a first step, with additional markets being included shortly.

A 30-minute special edition webinar episode was aired on Tuesday, and offered thousands of viewers insights into the platform and its’ alloys, by the hands of Sandvik’s experts in metal powders and additive manufacturing.

Luke Harris, Sales Director at Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, says: “It was such a great honor to take part of this webinar, and to finally unveil Osprey® Online in full. Getting to interact with the audience while presenting this solution and the ways in which it can make a true difference in our customers’ businesses, was so rewarding. Now we’re eagerly anticipating feedback, to keep improving and remain the most customer-centric partner we can be.”

The inauguration webinar is available on demand here. Visit Osprey® Online to shop for metal powders 24/7 here.

Source: https://www.metalpowder.sandvik

