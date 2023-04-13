Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Plastics and Polymers | Biomaterials

Developing Elastomers That Respond to Lower Electrical Charges

Apr 13 2023Reviewed by Laura Thomson

Muscles in the body expand and contract effortlessly when wriggling toes or lifting groceries. Some polymers can act as artificial muscles when activated by dangerously high voltages.

Developing Elastomers That Respond to Lower Electrical Charges

Just like a real muscle, a new, thin “artificial” one could someday flex in medical devices. Image Credit: antoniodiaz/Shutterstock.com

Researchers have identified a series of thin, elastic films that respond to significantly lower electrical charges. The materials are a step toward creating artificial muscles that could one day be used safely in medical devices. The study was published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Artificial muscles could be essential in developing movable soft robotic implants and functional artificial organs. Electroactive elastomers, such as bottlebrush polymers, are promising materials for this task as they start soft but stiffen when stretched. When electrically charged, they can alter their shape.

However, available bottlebrush polymer films only move at voltages more than 4000 V, which exceeds the 50 V maximum recommended by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Lowering the thickness of these films to less than 100 µm could reduce the required voltages, although this has yet to be done successfully with bottlebrush polymers. Dorina Opris and her colleagues hoped to develop an easy solution to make thinner films.

The bottlebrush polymers were created by reacting norbornene-grafted polydimethylsiloxane macromonomers and cross-linking the products with UV light. With an operating voltage of 1000 V, a 60- µm-thick material was the most electroactive, stretching more than earlier recorded elastomers.

A circular actuator from that material expanded and contracted more than 10,000 times before degrading. In another set of studies, the researchers added polar side chains to polymers and created materials that could respond to voltages as low as 800 V. They did not extend as much as the team’s most electroactive film. According to the findings, the material might be used to build durable implants and other medical devices that operate at lower voltages with some alterations.

The study received funding from the European Research Council under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, and the China Scholarship Council.

Journal Reference

Adeli, Y., et al. (2023). On-Demand Cross-Linkable Bottlebrush Polymers for Voltage-Driven Artificial Muscles. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. doi.org/10.1021/acsami.2c23026.

Source: https://www.acs.org

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »