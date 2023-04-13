Posted in | News | New Product

Maintenance NEXT: Acoustic Imaging and Thermal Imaging

Fluke Process Instruments will present its acoustic and thermal imagers at Maintenance NEXT alongside Avular at Hall 2, Booth 106. The two manufacturers’ solutions complement one another perfectly as shown by the new working model for mobile, remote-controlled acoustic imaging. Fluke Process Instruments’ SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager for gas leak detection is mounted on an Avular Origin One autonomous robot for easy maneuvering, which provides an efficient and safe way to inspect hard-to-access sites as well as environments that are deemed potentially unsafe for humans. The acoustic imager employs an array of sophisticated sound sensors, a camera and Fluke’s powerful SoundMap technology to detect and visualize gas leaks, allowing service personnel to repair them quickly before they incur mounting costs. The system easily integrates with factory systems and enables 24/7 monitoring of compressors, pumps, pipes and other equipment with user-defined alarms. Additional Fluke Process Instruments exhibits will include thermal cameras, infrared sensors for continual process and asset monitoring, and handheld Fluke devices for spot-checking.

Fluke Process Instruments at Maintenance NEXT

Rotterdam, 18 – 20 April 2023

Hall 2, Booth 106

Fluke Process Instruments and Avular demonstrate a new solution for acoustic imaging on the go – an efficient and safe way to inspect inhospitable or hard-to-access sites.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Fluke Process Instruments. (2023, April 13). Maintenance NEXT: Acoustic Imaging and Thermal Imaging. AZoM. Retrieved on April 13, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61148.

  • MLA

    Fluke Process Instruments. "Maintenance NEXT: Acoustic Imaging and Thermal Imaging". AZoM. 13 April 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61148>.

  • Chicago

    Fluke Process Instruments. "Maintenance NEXT: Acoustic Imaging and Thermal Imaging". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61148. (accessed April 13, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Fluke Process Instruments. 2023. Maintenance NEXT: Acoustic Imaging and Thermal Imaging. AZoM, viewed 13 April 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61148.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from Fluke Process Instruments

See all content from Fluke Process Instruments