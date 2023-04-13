Maintenance NEXT: Acoustic Imaging and Thermal Imaging

Fluke Process Instruments will present its acoustic and thermal imagers at Maintenance NEXT alongside Avular at Hall 2, Booth 106. The two manufacturers’ solutions complement one another perfectly as shown by the new working model for mobile, remote-controlled acoustic imaging. Fluke Process Instruments’ SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager for gas leak detection is mounted on an Avular Origin One autonomous robot for easy maneuvering, which provides an efficient and safe way to inspect hard-to-access sites as well as environments that are deemed potentially unsafe for humans. The acoustic imager employs an array of sophisticated sound sensors, a camera and Fluke’s powerful SoundMap technology to detect and visualize gas leaks, allowing service personnel to repair them quickly before they incur mounting costs. The system easily integrates with factory systems and enables 24/7 monitoring of compressors, pumps, pipes and other equipment with user-defined alarms. Additional Fluke Process Instruments exhibits will include thermal cameras, infrared sensors for continual process and asset monitoring, and handheld Fluke devices for spot-checking.

Fluke Process Instruments at Maintenance NEXT

Rotterdam, 18 – 20 April 2023

Hall 2, Booth 106