Registration Opens for the World’s Leading Label and Package Printing Show

Tarsus Group, organizer of the Labelexpo Global Series, has announced the opening of registration for Labelexpo Europe 2023. The show takes place between 11-14 September at Brussels Expo.

​​​​​​​This will be the first Labelexpo show in Europe since 2019. Along with demonstrations of the latest printing and converting equipment will be masterclasses and special events focused on Automation and Flexible Packaging.

Tickets to the show cost Euro 95, with an early registration rate of Euro 75 until 25th August at 18.00 CET.

New equipment to be seen at Labelexpo Europe includes the world premiere of the HP Indigo 200K press, the Xeikon CX500t Titon toner press and the Screen Truepress PAC520P water-based packaging press.

Commented Jade Grace, portfolio director of Labelexpo Global Series, “We are delighted to be running Labelexpo Europe again, and can promise visitors an extraordinary show across nine halls. We will see an explosion of cutting-edge technology launched at the show, everything from pre-press to materials, and digital and conventional print and converting technology. Add to this a world-leading series of educational events and our focus on Automation and Flexible Packaging for label converters and you have an unmissable Labelexpo experience.”

Added Andy Thomas-Emans, strategic director at Labelexpo Global Series , “We are already seeing key technology themes emerging at Labelexpo Europe 2023. Diversification across labels and flexible packaging technologies, digital embellishment, workflow and machine automation, real-time data collection over the Cloud and sustainability across multiple fronts from LED-UV to more new materials and adhesives choices. This will be a landmark show for the future direction of our industry.”

Source: https://www.labelexpo.com/