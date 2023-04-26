Posted in | News | Design and Innovation

Analyswift Awarded Army Contact to Lead Multi-institute Project on Drones

Partnering with Penn State, University of Texas Arlington, and University of Tennessee Knoxville, is developing a design framework for morphing unmanned aerial systems (uas).

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Image Credit: Vectorthings/Shutterstock.com

Unlike birds and insects, most unmanned air vehicles (UAS) cannot adapt their structure to optimally perform multi-stage mission needs such as collapsing, dashing, and loitering. While some next-generation aerial systems can move with dexterity and morph to adapt to the mission at hand, such flexibility is limited by how the structures and skins impact the integrity, stability, flight dynamics, and control.

Related Stories

To help address this challenge, the U.S. Army has awarded a $179,489 grant to a multi-institute collaboration led by Penn State and AnalySwift, to develop a tool to inform the required material properties of the morphing structure. More specifically, the team aims to improve the coupling between the morphing mechanism and the vehicle structure.

Daning Huang, assistant professor of aerospace engineering, will lead Penn State’s efforts and serve as principal investigator on the project. Research partners include the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the University of Texas Arlington.

With the project, titled “Rapid Aeroservoelastic Design Framework for Morphing Unmanned Aerial Systems (RADMUAS),” researchers aim to develop a computational design tool to rapidly assess the fluid-structural interactions at the vehicle level that can impact aerodynamic and flight dynamic characteristics.

Industry partner AnalySwift, which develops multiphysics modeling among other tools, proposed RADMUAS to assess morphing technologies accurately and computationally with the goal of solving aeroservoelastic — how the dynamics of airflow, structures, actuators, and flight interact — challenges. The framework employs a novel fidelity decomposition approach, which preserves the key physical processes in morphing dynamics and aeroservoelastic optimization while reducing computational costs.

''Such a tool can help Army engineers to develop high-performance morphing unmanned aerial vehicles that can adapt their structure to respond optimally to soldier need and, ultimately, facilitate the success of Army operations,”

Daning Huang, Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering

In addition to military use, the project has potential commercial applications, according to Allan Wood, president, and chief executive officer of AnalySwift.

“We are excited to address these critical challenges facing morphing UAS with Penn State and Dr. Huang, who brings a wealth of expertise in this area,” 

Allan Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of AnalySwift

“This is an ambitious project, and the topic we’re addressing is an area of great interest to the Army and industry. The tool has numerous commercial applications facilitating the design of morphing unmanned aerial vehicles used in aircraft maintenance, repair and operations, agriculture, energy, construction, mining, search and rescue, disaster relief, inspections, surveying, law enforcement, conservation, forest fire detection and monitoring, and plume tracking.”

Allan Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of AnalySwift

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AnalySwift, LLC. (2023, April 26). Analyswift Awarded Army Contact to Lead Multi-institute Project on Drones. AZoM. Retrieved on April 26, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61200.

  • MLA

    AnalySwift, LLC. "Analyswift Awarded Army Contact to Lead Multi-institute Project on Drones". AZoM. 26 April 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61200>.

  • Chicago

    AnalySwift, LLC. "Analyswift Awarded Army Contact to Lead Multi-institute Project on Drones". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61200. (accessed April 26, 2023).

  • Harvard

    AnalySwift, LLC. 2023. Analyswift Awarded Army Contact to Lead Multi-institute Project on Drones. AZoM, viewed 26 April 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61200.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »