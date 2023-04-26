Analyswift Awarded Army Contact to Lead Multi-institute Project on Drones

Partnering with Penn State, University of Texas Arlington, and University of Tennessee Knoxville, is developing a design framework for morphing unmanned aerial systems (uas).

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Image Credit: Vectorthings/Shutterstock.com

Unlike birds and insects, most unmanned air vehicles (UAS) cannot adapt their structure to optimally perform multi-stage mission needs such as collapsing, dashing, and loitering. While some next-generation aerial systems can move with dexterity and morph to adapt to the mission at hand, such flexibility is limited by how the structures and skins impact the integrity, stability, flight dynamics, and control.

To help address this challenge, the U.S. Army has awarded a $179,489 grant to a multi-institute collaboration led by Penn State and AnalySwift, to develop a tool to inform the required material properties of the morphing structure. More specifically, the team aims to improve the coupling between the morphing mechanism and the vehicle structure.

Daning Huang, assistant professor of aerospace engineering, will lead Penn State’s efforts and serve as principal investigator on the project. Research partners include the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the University of Texas Arlington.

With the project, titled “Rapid Aeroservoelastic Design Framework for Morphing Unmanned Aerial Systems (RADMUAS),” researchers aim to develop a computational design tool to rapidly assess the fluid-structural interactions at the vehicle level that can impact aerodynamic and flight dynamic characteristics.

Industry partner AnalySwift, which develops multiphysics modeling among other tools, proposed RADMUAS to assess morphing technologies accurately and computationally with the goal of solving aeroservoelastic — how the dynamics of airflow, structures, actuators, and flight interact — challenges. The framework employs a novel fidelity decomposition approach, which preserves the key physical processes in morphing dynamics and aeroservoelastic optimization while reducing computational costs.

''Such a tool can help Army engineers to develop high-performance morphing unmanned aerial vehicles that can adapt their structure to respond optimally to soldier need and, ultimately, facilitate the success of Army operations,” Daning Huang, Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering

In addition to military use, the project has potential commercial applications, according to Allan Wood, president, and chief executive officer of AnalySwift.

“We are excited to address these critical challenges facing morphing UAS with Penn State and Dr. Huang, who brings a wealth of expertise in this area,” Allan Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of AnalySwift