Mechnano Polycarbonate ESD Release and Validation on ARBURG 3D Printers

ARBURG, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of plastic processing machines, has successfully printed Mechnano’s new Polycarbonate Thermoplastic pellets with static dissipative properties “PC ESD” on their Freeformer line of pellet extrusion Additive Manufacturing printers.

PC ESD Pellets parts printed on the ARBURG Freeformer. Image Credit: Mechnano

Through its groundbreaking discrete, dispersed, and functionalized carbon nanotube technology, D’Func, Mechnano’s PC ESD pellets will allow ARBURG printer owners to fabricate static-dissipative parts with advanced properties, opening new doors for additive manufacturing, particularly in industries where ESD is of extreme importance in either the production process or final product.

“Mechnano is excited to simultaneously announce our release of PC ESD and its qualification on ARBURG’s Freeformer printers. With ARBURG’s global reach, PC ESD will be accessible to a wide user base,” said Mechnano President Bryce Keeler. “The ability to additively produce functional components with ESD properties will create substantial advancements in the electronics manufacturing market, giving ARBURG printer owners a competitive edge in prototyping and production speed.”

Mechnano’s proprietary technology, D’Func, detangles, separates, and functionalizes CNTs, then disperses them into the polycarbonate thermoplastic which is then pelletized to work on the Freeformer. Unlike other CNT-enhanced materials, Mechnano’s PC ESD pellets are unique in ensuring homogeneous electrical properties. Mechnano’s nano-engineered dispersions eliminate CNT agglomerations that yield inconsistent static dissipation, allowing for 100% ESD coverage with precise ESD values (vs. ranges) being achieved.

To see parts printed with PC ESD, visit the ARBURG booth #3812 at RAPID + TCT in Chicago, May 2 – 4, 2023, and contact Mechnano to arrange a part sample and to learn more.

Source: https://mechnano.com/