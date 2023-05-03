Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology

New Skin-Friendly and Wearable Touch Panel

May 3 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

The next advancement in wearable technology is a fabric armband with a touchpad. Researchers report in ACS Nano that they have developed a method to make playing video games, drawing cartoons, and signing documents easier. Their silk armband proof-of-concept converts a person's forearm into a keyboard or sketchpad. The three-layer, touch-responsive material translates what a user sketches or types into computer pictures.

New Skin-Friendly and Wearable Touch Panel
When a person draws a panda on this touch-responsive armband that’s worn on their forearm (bottom right of photo), it shows up on a computer. Image Credit: Adapted from ACS Nano.

Computer trackpads and electronic signature capture devices appear to be ubiquitous, but they are not common in wearables. Researchers have proposed constructing flexible touch-responsive panels out of clear, electrically conductive hydrogels, but these materials are sticky, making writing on them difficult and uncomfortable for the skin. As a result, Xueji Zhang, Lijun Qu, Mingwei Tian, and coworkers sought to combine a comparable hydrogel into a comfortable fabric sleeve for drawing or playing computer games.

A pressure-sensitive hydrogel was sandwiched between layers of knit silk by the researchers. To make the fabric electrically conductive, the top piece was covered in graphene nanosheets. When a finger slid over the sensing panel, it produced a pressure-responsive pad with real-time, rapid sensing when connected to electrodes and a data collection system.

The device was then embedded in an arm-length silk sleeve with a touch-sensitive region on the forearm. In experiments, a user used an armband to control the movement of blocks in a computer game and to draw vivid cartoons in a computer drawing application.

According to the researchers, this wearable touch panel proof-of-concept could inspire the next generation of flexible keyboards and wearable sketchpads.

The research was funded by the National Key Research and Development Program, Taishan Scholar Program of Shandong Province in China, Shandong Province Key Research and Development Plan, Shandong Provincial Universities Youth Innovation Technology Plan Team, National Natural Science Foundation of China, Natural Science Foundation of Shandong Province of China, and the Opening Fund of China National Textile and Apparel Council Key Laboratory of Flexible Devices for Intelligent Textile and Apparel at Soochow University.

Journal Reference:

Xu, R., et al. (2023). Skin-Friendly and Wearable Iontronic Touch Panel for Virtual-Real Handwriting Interaction. ACS Nano. doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.2c12612.

Source: https://www.acs.org

 

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »