Simulation Model of Industry’s First 1200 V GaN-on-Sapphire Device Released by Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc.—global leader in fundamentally superior, quantitatively outperforming GaN power semiconductors—today announced availability of its 1200 V FET simulation model and preliminary datasheet.

The TP120H070WS FET is the only 1200 V GaN-on-Sapphire power semiconductor introduced to date, making its model the first of its kind. Its release indicates Transphorm’s ability to support future automotive power systems as well as three-phase power systems typically used in the broad industrial, datacom, and renewables markets. These applications will benefit from the 1200 V GaN device’s higher power density and reliability along with equal or better performance at more reasonable cost points versus alternative technologies. Transphorm recently validated the GaN device’s higher performance ability in a 5 kW 900 V buck converter switching at 100 kHz. The 1200 V GaN device achieved 98.7% efficiency, exceeding that of a similarly rated production SiC MOSFET.

The innovative 1200 V technology also underscores Transphorm’s leadership in GaN power conversion. Vertical integration, epitaxy ownership, and patented process paired with decades of engineering expertise enable the company to bring to market the highest performing GaN device portfolio with four additional major differentiators: Manufacturability, Drivability, Designability, and Reliability.

PCIM 2023 attendees can learn more about the 1200 V device from Transphorm representatives at Hall 7, Booth 108 during May 9 – 11.

Preliminary Device Model Specifications and Access

Transphorm’s 1200 V technology is anchored in proven process and mature technology, satisfying customer confidence requirements. The GaN-on-Sapphire process is in volume production today in the LED market. Additionally, the 1200 V technology leverages the fundamentally superior, normally-off GaN platform used in Transphorm’s current device portfolio.

Key TP120H070WS device specifications include:

70 mΩ R DS (on)

(on) Normally off

Efficient bidirectional current flow

± 20 Vmax gate robustness

Low 4Vth gate drive noise immunity

Zero Q RR

3-lead TO-247 package

The Verilog-A device model is recommended for use with the SIMetrix Pro v8.5 Circuit Simulator. A LTSpice model is in development and will be released in Q4 2023. Simulation modeling allows for fast and efficient power system design validation while reducing design iterations, development time, and hardware investments.

The device model files and datasheet are available for download here: https://www.transphormusa.com/en/products/#models.

1200 V FET samples are expected to be available by Q1 2024.

Transphorm GaN in Automotive Power Systems and Charging Ecosystem

While the 1200 V GaN device is an optimal solution for various market applications, it offers a unique advantage to automotive systems.

The electric vehicle industry, especially at the higher kilowatt nodes for larger vehicles, is moving toward 800 V batteries in the latter half of this decade. As such, 1200 V power conversion switches will be used to deliver the required performance level. Transphorm’s 1200 V platform is therefore well positioned for success in next generation onboard charger, DC-to-DC converters, drive inverters, and pole charging systems.

For current model EVs using 400 V batteries, Transphorm offers 650 V normally-off SuperGaN FETs that are AEC-Q101 qualified to 175°C and in volume production.

“We are the leading power semiconductor company demonstrating and delivering on the promise of GaN,” said Umesh Mishra, CTO and Co-founder, Transphorm. “Our expertise brings to market unmatched GaN devices that set new standards every day for power density, performance, and system cost. Our 1200 V technology is a testament to our engineering team’s innovative vision and determination. We’re proving that GaN can very easily play in application markets previously slated for silicon carbide, which opens a wide range of market adoption potential for our business and GaN in general.”

