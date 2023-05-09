Jean-Charles Chen Takes Charge as TESCAN's New CEO to Lead Global Growth of the Company

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s. announces Jean-Charles Chen as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 1. Chen replaces TESCAN’s Founder and CEO, Jaroslav Klima, who will remain in an advisor role.

Jean-Charles Chen, New CEO of TESCAN

Jaroslav Klima states,

Jean-Charles Chen is a renowned business leader with a highly successful track record of transforming businessesfor profitability and international success. I have absolute confidence in his ability to lead TESCAN as I transition to my role as an advisor. Chen will focus on expanding TESCAN’s global growth in key global regions and further strengthen our product portfolio in primary segments, such as scanning electron microscopy, focused ion beam devices, transmission electron microscopy and micro-CT.”

Jean-Charles Chen joins TESCAN from OROLIA Switzerland, where he led the Atomic Clocks Business Unit. He is a highly experienced business manager with a demonstrated ability to drive international multi-site organizations and teams. His extensive background spans business strategy and planning, innovation management, sales and international business management, business development and cross-functional team leadership across a range of industries, including scientific instrumentation, electronics and satellite communications.

I am very excited about this new opportunity asI accept the role of CEO at TESCAN. I have always been impressed by TESCAN’s innovation and entrepreneurial culture. The organization has rightfully earned a leading position in all of the key markets it serves, especially materials science, geosciences and semiconductors.” Jean-Charles Chen adds, “TESCAN has huge potential for growth globally. I believe it is almost impossible to achieve anything alone, but as a team, there is no limit to the company’s success.”

Chen previously led the Atomic Clocks Business Unit of OROLIA. Prior to that he held positions as Business Unit Manager and VP Sales & Service, CAMECA’s AMETEK Group; and Head of Sales, Thales Electron Devices. Chen holds Master’s degrees in Business Management and Business Strategy from IAE France and Institut Francais de Gestion.

About TESCAN

TESCAN enables nanoscale investigation and analysis within the geosciences, materials science, life sciences and semiconductor industries. The company has a 30-year history of developing innovative electron microscopy, micro-computed tomography, and related software solutions for customers in research and industry worldwide. For example, TESCAN’s TENSOR is the first 4D-scanning transmission electron microscope (4D-STEM) built from the ground up for a totally new level of performance and user experience. As a result, TESCAN has earned a leading position in micro- and nanotechnology. TESCAN headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, employs more than 750 people in 13 sites around the world.

Further information is available at www.tescan.com.