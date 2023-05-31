Bruker Alicona Announces Change In General Manager Leadership

Bruker Alicona, a leading provider of advanced production metrology solutions, today announced a change in leadership at the company.

Image Credit: alphaspirit.it/Shutterstock.com

Taking the helm as the new General Manager is Urban Muraus, who previously served as the head of the global sales team at Bruker Alicona. With a proven track record of more than 10 years at the company, Mr. Muraus brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of Bruker Alicona's mission and industry.

Mr. Muraus expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "I am excited to assume the position of General Manager at Bruker Alicona. Over the past decade, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible dedication and talent of our team, as well as the transformative impact our advanced production metrology solutions have had on our customers' operations. I am committed to building on our strong foundation, driving innovation to deliver even greater value to our customers and inspiring people for quality in every corner of this world."

Under the leadership of Mr. Muraus, Bruker Alicona aims to further solidify its position as a leader in the production metrology industry. The company remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower manufacturers to optimize their processes, enhance product quality, and achieve operational excellence.

Christian Janko, the former General Manager, has chosen to step down from his position to pursue new opportunities. The company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Janko for his significant contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Commenting on the transition, Mr. Janko stated, "It has been an honor to lead Bruker Alicona and contribute to its growth and success. I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together as a team. I am confident that the company is in capable hands with Urban Muraus, who possesses the strategic vision and expertise necessary to drive Bruker Alicona to new heights.”