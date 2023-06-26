New 4-Inch Plasma Etching Technology Opens Door to Mass Production of Next-Generation 2D Semiconductors

A large-scale (4-inch), highly uniform, and defect-free plasma etching technology, which will likely become the foundation of the industrial supply of molybdenum disulfide (MoS 2 ), a next-generation two-dimensional (2D) semiconductor, has been developed.

The joint research team led by Hyeong-U Kim, Senior Researcher of the Department of Plasma Engineering at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (President Sang-jin Park, hereinafter referred to as KIMM), an institute under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Science and ICT, and Professor Taesung Kim of Sungkyunkwan University (Chairman Ji-beom Yoo), announced that the team has succeeded in developing the "Large-scale (4-inch) atomic layer etching technology for MoS 2 ,a next-generation semiconductor, using plasma-based reactive ion etcher (RIE) equipment."

This research, in which Senior Researcher Muyoung Kim and Post-doctoral Researcher Changmin Kim of KIMM participated as co-first authors, has been published as the cover article of the February 2023 edition of "Chemistry of Materials," a renowned international academic journal.

As the line width of conventional silicon-based semiconductors decreases gradually, it is necessary to control the manufacturing process on an atomic level. However, it is difficult to elaborately process the single-atomic layer of silicon-based semiconductors because of the tunneling effect that occurs during the accumulation of atomic layers. Therefore, it has become a necessity to develop new materials for the advancement of future-generation semiconductors. Meanwhile, with MoS 2 , it is possible to stably control the movement of electrons without any tunneling effect, even in a structure that has a thickness of 1 nanometer (nm). Hence, MoS 2 has been gaining attention as a promising new material capable of overcoming the limitations of silicon-based semiconductors.

However, although MoS 2 has better electric and physical properties compared with silicon even in terms of atomic layer thickness, the development of MoS 2 -based semiconductors has remained at the basic research stage in laboratories because of the difficulty of forming MoS 2 uniformly in large scales for mass manufacturing. In particular, while it is necessary to form a layer that has the thickness of a single atom in order to achieve the precision of semiconductors, the possibility of commercialization of MoS 2 was not proven due to the lack of the technology for precisely etching MoS 2 into atomic layers. In this research, a process that enables the etching of large-scale (4-inch) MoS 2 to the desired atomic layer thickness using the two plasma processes of plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and RIE has been developed for the first time in the world. As a result, the research has opened new horizons for the industrial utilization of MoS 2 -based semiconductors.

Plasma etching process has gained huge attention as the most probable technology that could break the limits of conventional etching process. However, one of the major downsides of plasma etching is that impurities (fluorine, "F") remain on the surface of the semiconductor after the process, and therefore, additional steps are necessary to remove such residues. For this reason, highly sophisticated design of plasma process was a long-standing desire to satisfy both atomic-level precision and ultrahigh purity in MoS 2 layers. In the latest study, the research team resolved such issues by adopting a computational screening system based on the density functional theory (DFT). Muyoung Kim, Ph.D., one of the co-first authors, proposed the state-of-the-art computational screening system that simulated surface reaction of candidate gases and combined the best gas mixture for ultrafine process quality. One crucial advancement of this approach is that the screening system greatly reduces the development time and cost of plasma process, compared to the conventional experiment-based manufacturing. In particular, he examined atomistic mechanism of surface reaction and identified the role of process gas on MoS 2 substrate, which rationalized the mixed-gas recipe (Ar + O 2 + CF 4 ).

Senior Researcher Hyeong-U Kim of KIMM who led the research said, "In recent days, future industries such as AI, GPT, IoT, self-driving, and cloud, etc. all fall under the category of non-memory sectors. Accordingly, even Samsung Electronics, the leader of the memory market, has also been focusing its investments on the foundry sector. The manufacturing process of semiconductor memories has focused on the mass production of limited items, while the foundry process seeks limited production of diverse items. Hence, processes capable of controlling delicate line widths have become increasingly important, especially in the foundry process."

Kim added, "To overcome the limitations of integration, it is necessary to develop processes where even single-atomic layers are controllable, as demonstrated in our latest research. Hence, many studies have been conducted since around a decade ago. However, before our latest study, no researcher has been able to demonstrate the possibility of etching atomic layers uniformly and reproducibly in a large scale. Our research outcome is expected to help the next-generation 2D semiconductor industry in the non-memory sector to find a new breakthrough in the future."

This research was supported by KIMM institutional program 'Development of Core Technology for Semiconductor-Display Manufacturing Plasma Equipment'.

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) is a non-profit government-funded research institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Since its foundation in 1976, KIMM is contributing to economic growth of the nation by performing R&D on key technologies in machinery and materials, conducting reliability test evaluation, and commercializing the developed products and technologies.

Source: https://www.nst.re.kr/eng/index.do