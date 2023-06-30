Verge Motorcycles Becomes First Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer to Announce Intention to Utilise Tesla's NACS Charging Network

Verge Motorcycles, which will begin selling its electric superbikes in the US market at the end of this year, joins the ranks of well-known car giants General Motors and Ford in announcing its intention to utilise Tesla’s NACS charging network.

​​​​​​​Electric superbike pioneer Verge Motorcycles has taken a stand on the recently much talked about electric plug-in war and announced that it will be the first in the industry to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging connector. The announcement is a concrete example of the pioneering spirit of the company, which is currently preparing to enter the US market.

“We have been following with interest the discussion about the future of the charging infrastructure and Tesla’s decision to open up its NACS charging standard. Providing our customers with a comprehensive and easy fast charging system is vital in terms of Verge’s growth. We are currently preparing to enter the US market, and as the Tesla of motorcycles, this decision seemed like a natural solution for us,” says Marko Lehtimäki, Chief Technology Officer at Verge.

“Total customer service is everything for Verge. We want Verge owners to have access to the most extensive fast charging system in North America, which is why we plan to utilise Tesla's network of 17,000 charging stations,” says Pekka Pärnänen, Chief Operating Officer of Verge’s US operations.

Tesla's Move to Open up NACS Charging Standard Shakes Up Electric Driving in the USA

Tesla’s decision to remove all the patents for its NACS charging standard has received a lot of international attention recently, after several major players in the industry, including General Motors, Ford and most recently electric car manufacturer Rivian, announced that they would adopt the charging system developed by Tesla. Following the move to open up the NACS charging standard, competing operators can also add charging devices equipped with NACS connectors to their networks. Until now, the patent-protected system could only be used to charge Tesla’s own vehicles.

