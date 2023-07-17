Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Design and Innovation

Create a Customized Microscope Setup with TAGARNO’s ZAP

Jul 17 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

TAGARNO, a leading provider of digital microscopes, is pleased to announce that it now offers accessories for its ZAP microscope that allow users to integrate it seamlessly into an existing stereo microscope setup. Customers can now get all the features and ergonomic benefits of a digital microscope without the need for a complete overhaul.

Image Credit: TAGARNO

Related Stories

The TAGARNO ZAP microscope is designed to provide versatility and adaptability to meet the unique needs of each customer. With the availability of accessories, users can transform their existing stereo microscope with a ø76 yoke by simply removing the eyepiece and inserting the camera head. This feature is particularly advantageous for those who already have a customized setup and want to enjoy the benefits of a digital microscope without the hassle of disassembling and rebuilding their entire setup.

One of the key advantages of the ZAP microscope is its flexibility in assembly. Customers can choose from various installation options, each offering distinct benefits to cater to their specific requirements. The ZAP can be mounted on a flex arm, a focus tracker, or a third-party ø76 mm yoke, providing users with multiple installation possibilities to achieve optimal positioning and convenience.

"We are excited to offer this customized microscope setup with the TAGARNO ZAP," said Jake Kurth Country Manager at TAGARNO. "Our customers can now enjoy the advantages of a digital microscope without compromising their existing setup. The versatility of the ZAP microscope allows users to choose a configuration that best matches both their magnification needs as well as space needs.”

By starting with the camera head and selecting the necessary accessories, customers have the flexibility to create a personalized setup that perfectly suits their workflow. The TAGARNO ZAP microscope is designed to adapt to changing needs, ensuring that users can make the most out of their investment. Additionally, the availability of Upgrade kits enables customers to activate more features and enhance the functionality of their ZAP microscope.

TAGARNO remains committed to providing innovative and adaptable solutions for digital microscopy. With the customizable microscope setup of the TAGARNO ZAP, users can optimize their workflow, achieve ergonomic benefits, and seamlessly integrate digital microscopy into their existing equipment.

Source: https://tagarno.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »