A Groundbreaking New Method for the Analysis of Waste Plastic Process Oil

VUV Analytics, Inc. is proud to announce the publication of ASTM D8519-23, a groundbreaking new method for the Determination of Hydrocarbon Types in Waste Plastic Process Oil using Gas Chromatography with Vacuum Ultraviolet Absorption Spectroscopy (GC-VUV).

This method is the first of its kind, designed to accurately characterize WPPO produced from chemical or thermal recycling of waste plastics. With this new technique, operators can identify and quantify hydrocarbons in WPPO more efficiently than ever before.

“Publication of ASTM D8519-23 represents a significant achievement in our strategy to support the carbon reduction initiatives of our global customers,” Clark Jernigan, CEO of VUV Analytics.

Clark adds, “With today’s emphasis on circular economies, an increasing number of our customers are looking to alternative feedstocks like WPPOs to help them achieve their sustainability objectives. Using ASTM D8519-23, companies developing WPPO-based products will benefit from richer, more accurate characterization data, and companies purchasing the resulting feedstocks can get a more precise and complete assessment of what they are buying.”

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished with this method. Prior to this publication, the analysis of WPPOs was done with a mixed bag of analytical techniques Unfortunately these traditional methods are all designed to analyze liquid hydrocarbon streams and not specifically WPPOs. While the traditional methods can be optimized, no one technique gives a complete picture of the hydrocarbon composition like ASTM D8519-23. This new method will allow producers, users, and test labs to finally coalesce around a single analytical method. D8519-23 can facilitate the commoditization of these recycled waste plastic pyrolysis oils.” Sean Jameson, Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Visit www.vuvanalytics.com to find out more about how GC-VUV can transform your research, and contact us at [email protected] for further details.