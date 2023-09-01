Asynt launch sustainable benchtop synthesis tool for batch reactions from 50 mL to 500 mL

Renowned laboratory experts, Asynt, launch the NEW DrySyn Prodigy which offers oil-free heating of round bottom flasks up to 500 mL using fully recyclable materials.

DrySyn Prodigy: the effect & sustainable solution for benchtop synthesis up to 500 mL. Image Credit: DrySyn Prodigy

Ideal for synthetic chemistry research, the DrySyn Prodigy works seamlessly with any laboratory magnetic stirring hotplate with its unique adjustable and removable feet. It also comes with heat and chemical-resistant handles for optimum user-safety.

With fast and even heating, powerful magnetic coupling, and excellent reaction visibility, the DrySyn Prodigy enables efficient and reproducible reactions with ease. Designed and engineered in-house from high-quality traceable European aluminium, it has an anodised coating to ensure a long lifetime of heavy use in the laboratory.

Compact and simple to use for researchers at all skill levels, the DrySyn Prodigy features a nesting design with a range of comprehensive options available to suit your preferred scale. The Prodigy base takes a 500 mL flask with optional inserts available to suit flasks of 50 mL, 100 mL, and 250 mL

DrySyn eliminates the need for potentially hazardous oil baths and heating mantles which pose risks such as fire hazards, splashes and spills, generation of toxic fumes, and contamination of samples. Sustainability in the lab is improved dramatically as oil disposal is no longer required, and with its energy efficient design, DrySyn can also reduce your power consumption.

To find out more about how the DrySyn Prodigy can improve conditions and reaction success in your laboratory, please visit https://www.asynt.com/products/drysyn-prodigy/ or contact Asynt by phone on +44 (0)1638 781709/email [email protected].