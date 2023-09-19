ELIX Polymers is looking forward to showcasing its new sustainable E-LOOP products and services. Fakuma 2023 will be held in Friedrichshafen, southern Germany, from 17 to 21 October, and the specialty ABS global supplier will be located at Stand 5003 in Hall B5 to showcase its latest innovations.

Fakuma 2023: ELIX Polymers presents sustainable materials under its E-LOOP brand. Image Credit: ELIX Polymers, PR077

ELIX has placed all of its Circular Economy activities under the E-LOOP brand name with two strategic programmes from ELIX Sustainable Portfolio Solutions: Circular Plastics and Responsible Innovation. At FAKUMA, the global company will introduce its most effective circular solutions and innovations under the E-LOOP brand and the motto “Let’s close the loop”.

At the stand, products with mechanically recycled content E-LOOP H801 MR, E-LOOP Ultra 4105 MR and E-LOOP PC/ABS 5120 MR will be displayed. These products have properties equivalent to the traditional prime versions and CO 2 -emissions can be reduced by 29%. Several premium Automotive OEMs have approved the materials, they have been validated by important tiers and are already being used for highly demanding interior and exterior automotive applications.

E-LOOP CR products are manufactured from sustainable certified raw materials that include circular and biobased feedstocks. These products are certified under ISCC+ and mass balance model is used to ensure traceability and transparency in the whole supply chain. Different combinations of feedstocks are possible as there are different sources for the 3 main monomers: fossil fuel-based feedstocks, chemically recycled post-consumer waste and biobased feedstocks. Depending on the final mix of monomers, up to 60% CO 2 -emission reductions can be achieved compared to prime grades.

ELIX Polymers was the 1st ABS producer to receive yellow cards for its E-LOOP products with certified raw materials as requested by customers from E&E and consumer goods segments.

Source: https://www.elix-polymers.com/