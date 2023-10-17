Green Building Breakthrough with MSU's 'Living' Material

Assistant Professor Jinxing Li of Michigan State University is at the forefront of a transformative research project with profound implications for the construction industry. This endeavor centers on the development of "living" construction materials meticulously engineered to autonomously mend structural flaws and capture atmospheric carbon dioxide. Bolstered by a substantial $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), this initiative underscores the growing urgency for sustainable materials as a means to mitigate emissions.

Image Credit: Bannafarsai_Stock/Shutterstock.com

In the pursuit of "living" construction materials, the Michigan State University research team delves into the intricacies of biomaterial engineering. At its core lies the fusion of microorganisms with 3D-printed construction materials, realized through additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology renowned for its precision in layer-by-layer material deposition.

AI & Machine Learning in Industry eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

Drawing inspiration from sustainable biomass sources, particularly agricultural waste rich in lignin and cellulose, these discarded plant remnants serve as the foundational elements of this innovative material.

“Around MSU and in the Great Lakes region, we have rich biomass resources,” Li said. “We believe this can be scalable locally and nationally.”

The introduction of microscopic fungi and bacteria into the ink not only reinforces the material but also gives it the remarkable ability to autonomously heal microcracks over time. These microorganisms contribute to carbon sequestration, aligning with the overarching mission of combatting climate change.

The project recently received a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation program. The project involves cross-disciplinary collaboration with researchers from Purdue University, and key contributors from MSU include Professor Bige Unluturk, Professor Gregory Bonito, and Professor Gemma Reguera.

This is definitely a high-risk, high-reward project. There was a lot of uncertainty initially due to the complexity of the project and its cross-disciplinary nature, but when you find the right team, there’s a resonance. You start building ambition and rationale together — and creating opportunities. Assistant Professor Jinxing Li, Project Leader

The potential for innovative, carbon-negative building materials derived from local biomass resources holds promise for sustainable construction practices. As the world grapples with the challenge of greenhouse gas emission reduction and climate change mitigation, sustainable materials emerge as pivotal components in this battle. The "living" construction materials emerging from this research endeavor offer not only practical enhancements to the construction industry but also the inspiration to address the pressing environmental challenges of our time.

In summary, the engineering of microorganisms into 3D-printed construction materials promises a future where "living" building components autonomously heal and capture carbon dioxide, aligning with sustainability objectives. In embracing the union of biology and construction science, the research exemplifies the influential role of research and education in shaping the trajectory of sustainable building materials.

Source:

Davenport, M. (2023) ‘Biomanufacturing’ helps Building Materials Go Green, MSUToday. Available at: https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2023/biomanufacturing-helps-building-materials-go-green (Accessed: 17 October 2023).