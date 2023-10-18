New Release of Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform Offers More Flexibility in Setup, Configuration, Administration

Leostream(tm), the world's leading Remote Desktop Access Platform provider, today announced the latest version of the Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform, giving enterprises more features to set up, configure, provision and manage virtual desktops.

The most flexible and customizable version of the platform yet, Leostream 2023.2 adds capabilities that improve administration and end-user experience.

Leostream 2023.2 offers multiple enhancements for provisioning VMs in the cloud or in on-premises virtualization platforms. Administrators can schedule multiple actions to perform on newly provisioned VMs such as taking snapshots, joining a machine to a domain, or powering down the VM. This feature makes it easy to delay a snapshot and run initialization scripts on already provisioned VMs, to ensure the snapshot is of the correct final state. It also supports shutting down newly provisioned machines in cloud environments to avoid incurring unnecessary compute costs.

AWS users can now provision VMs using launch templates. This provides additional flexibility to the existing Leostream feature to provision VMs using AMIs, to allow organizations to completely customize their newly provisioned VMs to meet their needs.

VergeIO users also gain additional options for customizing newly provisioned VMs, including entering a payload specification when provisioning from recipes.

Leostream 2023.2 now offers the ability to send alerts as Webhooks, for example to Slack, to simplify administration. IT can receive notifications when events occur, such as a user not being offered their primary desktop, to enable faster response.

Leostream's web client has been modernized with a new layout and new features such as dark mode, which helps prolong battery life in addition to assisting users who are visually impaired or light-sensitive. Administrators can also choose to view the Connection Broker web interface in Dark Mode.

Under the hood, Leostream's Connection Broker now runs on Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux) to enable more secure environments, and has full UTF-8 support for global character sets.

"These enhancements largely stem directly from user requests and feedback, so our community should get instant value and utility from these new features," said Leostream CEO Karen Gondoly. "With enterprises around the world using Leostream to securely and reliably access their work, it's our responsibility to respond to their needs and to continue delivering the most powerful and performant remote desktop access platform on Earth."

Leostream resellers can access an overview of 2023.2 and learn about new features directly from Leostream experts at the partner portal.

Leostream is the Remote Desktop Access Platform of choice due to its ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms. A single-pane-of-glass administration console powers the Leostream platform, simplifying the management of users, cloud desktops, and IT assets with real-time dashboard access to view usage and environment details, helping to make informed decisions.

