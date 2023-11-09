Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of the 9933 for Analysis of Impurities in Hydrocarbon Gas Streams

AMETEK Process Instruments has introduced a new analyzer capable of simultaneously measuring multiple sulfur compounds, hydrogen (H2), and carbon dioxide (CO2) in one unique analyzer - the 9933.

Image Credit: AMETEK Process Instruments

The wall or panel mountable analyzer is designed for outdoor or indoor installations, with standard ingress protection ratings of IP66 and NEMA 4X, and proven operation in ambient temperatures ranging from -20 °C to +50 °C. The 9933 is certified for use in ATEX/IECEx/UKEx Zone 2 and North America Class I Division 2 hazardous areas, with a Zone 1 configuration pending.

Like its predecessor the Model 933, the 9933 uses ultraviolet (UV) spectroscopy to measure hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbonyl sulfide (COS) and methyl mercaptan (MeSH or CH3SH).  Unlike the Model 933 however, the 9933 can incorporate optional gas sensors that measure CO2 and H2 concentrations, addressing new measurement requirements being implemented to decarbonize energy and lower emissions.

With decades of experience measuring sulfur components in sales gas, gas processing and refinery process streams, AMETEK focused on developing the 9933 with features requested from Model 933 end users and maintenance teams. Standard features include a 7-inch, color touch screen display, Modbus TCP and Modbus RTU support, at least four isolated and self-powered analog outputs, and longer lamp life. Like the Model 933, long service life elution columns are utilized and continuously regenerated, so there is no need to frequently monitor and replace scrubber media for 0-3ppm (parts per million) measurements.

Source: http://www.ametekpi.com.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ametek Process Instruments. (2023, November 09). AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of the 9933 for Analysis of Impurities in Hydrocarbon Gas Streams. AZoM. Retrieved on November 09, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62128.

  • MLA

    Ametek Process Instruments. "AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of the 9933 for Analysis of Impurities in Hydrocarbon Gas Streams". AZoM. 09 November 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62128>.

  • Chicago

    Ametek Process Instruments. "AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of the 9933 for Analysis of Impurities in Hydrocarbon Gas Streams". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62128. (accessed November 09, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Ametek Process Instruments. 2023. AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of the 9933 for Analysis of Impurities in Hydrocarbon Gas Streams. AZoM, viewed 09 November 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62128.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »