AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of the 9933 for Analysis of Impurities in Hydrocarbon Gas Streams

AMETEK Process Instruments has introduced a new analyzer capable of simultaneously measuring multiple sulfur compounds, hydrogen (H 2 ), and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in one unique analyzer - the 9933.

Image Credit: AMETEK Process Instruments

The wall or panel mountable analyzer is designed for outdoor or indoor installations, with standard ingress protection ratings of IP66 and NEMA 4X, and proven operation in ambient temperatures ranging from -20 °C to +50 °C. The 9933 is certified for use in ATEX/IECEx/UKEx Zone 2 and North America Class I Division 2 hazardous areas, with a Zone 1 configuration pending.

Like its predecessor the Model 933, the 9933 uses ultraviolet (UV) spectroscopy to measure hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), carbonyl sulfide (COS) and methyl mercaptan (MeSH or CH 3 SH). Unlike the Model 933 however, the 9933 can incorporate optional gas sensors that measure CO 2 and H 2 concentrations, addressing new measurement requirements being implemented to decarbonize energy and lower emissions.

With decades of experience measuring sulfur components in sales gas, gas processing and refinery process streams, AMETEK focused on developing the 9933 with features requested from Model 933 end users and maintenance teams. Standard features include a 7-inch, color touch screen display, Modbus TCP and Modbus RTU support, at least four isolated and self-powered analog outputs, and longer lamp life. Like the Model 933, long service life elution columns are utilized and continuously regenerated, so there is no need to frequently monitor and replace scrubber media for 0-3ppm (parts per million) measurements.

Source: http://www.ametekpi.com.