Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of WDG-V HP Combustion Analyzer for High Particulate Applications

AMETEK Process Instruments has introduced its next-generation High-Particulate combustion analyzer, the Thermox WDG-V HP. This series of advanced analyzers reliably measures excess oxygen, combustibles, and hydrocarbons in industrial applications, including cement and lime kilns, power boilers, pulp and paper recovery boilers, and municipal waste incinerators.

Building on the proven WDG-V platform, the WDG-V HP brings predictive AI diagnostics and design redundancies that increase reliability to keep operators safe. Serving global markets, the WDG-V HP is certified for use in ATEX/IECEx Zone IIC T3 Gc and North America Class I Division 2 hazardous areas.

Used for safe combustion control and emission monitoring, the new analyzer adds the capability to measure hydrocarbons, including methane, and even alternative clean fuels such as methanol and hydrogen at percent levels as a standard feature to monitor for excess fuel and loss of flame during start-up, light-off, and during normal operation.

“The WDG-V HP integrates the close-coupled convection design for combustion control in high particulate environments, with the ability to monitor all three measurements in one analyzer for the full visibility of combustion process safety and optimization,” 

Tim Tallon, Combustion Product Manager.

Related Stories

Designed with the operators in mind, the WDG-V HP offers a more serviceable and robust enclosure, ensuring superior ingress protection and easier access to the probe and filter.

For over 40 years, AMETEK Process Instruments has served high particulate applications across global industries. The company is committed to designing innovative, reliable analyzers that meet the highest safety standards and help achieve improved levels of productivity and process gas quality. The company is recognized worldwide for analyzer reliability and accuracy and is supported by exceptional service.

For more information about the new Thermox WDG-V HP series of combustion analyzers, visit the AMETEK Process Instruments website: www.ametekpi.com.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ametek Process Instruments. (2024, June 13). AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of WDG-V HP Combustion Analyzer for High Particulate Applications. AZoM. Retrieved on June 13, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63189.

  • MLA

    Ametek Process Instruments. "AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of WDG-V HP Combustion Analyzer for High Particulate Applications". AZoM. 13 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63189>.

  • Chicago

    Ametek Process Instruments. "AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of WDG-V HP Combustion Analyzer for High Particulate Applications". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63189. (accessed June 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Ametek Process Instruments. 2024. AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of WDG-V HP Combustion Analyzer for High Particulate Applications. AZoM, viewed 13 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63189.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback