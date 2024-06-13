AMETEK Process Instruments Announces Release of WDG-V HP Combustion Analyzer for High Particulate Applications

AMETEK Process Instruments has introduced its next-generation High-Particulate combustion analyzer, the Thermox WDG-V HP. This series of advanced analyzers reliably measures excess oxygen, combustibles, and hydrocarbons in industrial applications, including cement and lime kilns, power boilers, pulp and paper recovery boilers, and municipal waste incinerators.

Building on the proven WDG-V platform, the WDG-V HP brings predictive AI diagnostics and design redundancies that increase reliability to keep operators safe. Serving global markets, the WDG-V HP is certified for use in ATEX/IECEx Zone IIC T3 Gc and North America Class I Division 2 hazardous areas.

Used for safe combustion control and emission monitoring, the new analyzer adds the capability to measure hydrocarbons, including methane, and even alternative clean fuels such as methanol and hydrogen at percent levels as a standard feature to monitor for excess fuel and loss of flame during start-up, light-off, and during normal operation.

“The WDG-V HP integrates the close-coupled convection design for combustion control in high particulate environments, with the ability to monitor all three measurements in one analyzer for the full visibility of combustion process safety and optimization,” Tim Tallon, Combustion Product Manager.

Designed with the operators in mind, the WDG-V HP offers a more serviceable and robust enclosure, ensuring superior ingress protection and easier access to the probe and filter.

For over 40 years, AMETEK Process Instruments has served high particulate applications across global industries. The company is committed to designing innovative, reliable analyzers that meet the highest safety standards and help achieve improved levels of productivity and process gas quality. The company is recognized worldwide for analyzer reliability and accuracy and is supported by exceptional service.

For more information about the new Thermox WDG-V HP series of combustion analyzers, visit the AMETEK Process Instruments website: www.ametekpi.com.