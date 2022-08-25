AMETEK Process Instruments announces new combustion analyzer maintenance kits

AMETEK Process Instruments is introducing several new combustion maintenance kits for its WDG-V, WDG-IV, and WDG-HPII analyzers. Customers can now purchase everything they need to maintain and service their combustion analyzers in a ready-made kit, using only one part number.

Offering these standard maintenance items in a kit format makes it easy and economical for our customers to order what they need to ensure their combustion analyzer is being maintained properly,”

said Bob Fiore, AMETEK Process Instruments Manager of Aftermarket Product Services. “There are a variety of kits that address our most popular combustion analyzers maintenance needs.”

The kits are available to order now and, for U.S. based customers, are also included in the AMETEK Process Instruments online store. Assembled for specific analyzers, these kits take the guesswork out of what parts are needed for comprehensive service and maintenance.

For over 40 years, AMETEK Process Instruments has served many industries, including hydrocarbon processing, natural gas, and power, with a commitment to designing innovative, reliable analyzers that help achieve higher levels of productivity and quality. The company is recognized worldwide for analyzer reliability and accuracy.

To view the new maintenance kits, go to the AMETEK Process Instruments online store at www.store.ametekpi.com. Users simply need to request an account to place an order.

About AMETEK Process Instruments

AMETEK Process Instruments — the leader in process gas analyzers with the industry’s most extensive product line — offers analyzers based upon 11 differentiated technology platforms. These analyzers are used by markets ranging from oil, gas, and power to pharmaceutical and semiconductor chip manufacturing.

AMETEK Process Instruments is a business unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of approximately $5.5 billion.

For more information about AMETEK Process Instruments and its full line of analytical instrumentation, visit www.ametekpi.com or contact AMETEK Process Instruments at 150 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Phone: 412-828-9040 Fax: 412-826-0399.