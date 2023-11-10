From Fashion Pioneer to Tech Pioneer Danielle Johansen is Leading Australia’s Fashion Industry with AI

Tech and fashion pioneer, Danielle Johansen, is leading the way for female-led tech companies and Australia-first developments with her multi-million-dollar fashion styling platform — Threadicated.

Danielle Johansen. Image Credit: Threadicated

Founded by Ms Johansen as a side hustle four years ago, Threadicated has since attracted $800,000 in seed funding from five angel investors.

The funding is a sign of confidence in a landscape where only a handful of Australian female-founded start-ups received funding in 2022.

Evolution to AI Tools and Sizing Technology

As a business leader Ms Johansen believes in adaptation and being willing to pivot so she used the funding to catapult the platform via an ambitious tech roadmap.

“Developing AI and machine learning capabilities required a certain level of flexibility and willingness to embrace change, but it also allows for continued growth and success,” Ms Johansen said.

“We invested heavily in developing our own unique AI to sort through tens of thousands of styles to recommend potential matches to our personal fashion stylists. We also developed our own sizing technology to help us find the best fitting pieces for each client's unique shape. This combination of technology and our accredited styling team gave us an unparalleled ability to provide an amazing fit and style for each client, every time,” she said.

What’s Next for Australia’s Female-Led Fashion Tech Disruptor?

Ms Johansen is now seeking the next round of investors through Series A capital and has had a lot of interest from both venture capital investors and family offices.

“We believe that implementation of more technology in our approach to personal styling, combined with our client experience, will help us continue to grow and evolve in the years to come. Overall, we're incredibly excited about the future of Threadicated and the impact that we can have on our clients.”

